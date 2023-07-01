If the 2023/24 Bundesliga season schedule is anything as close as the previous one, it should be an exciting campaign. Bayern Munich needed late-game heroics in the last day of the season to clinch an eleventh-straight title. Also, the Bavarians needed Borussia Dortmund to drop points against Mainz on the last day, which it did.

It was drama until the very end. In many ways, it made the season that much more enjoyable for the neutral. Even though Bayern Munich extended its monopoly in Germany, several great storylines emerged. Moreover, those carry over into the 2023/24 campaign.

The main one will be Dortmund’s attempt to dethrone Bayern Munich. The losses of Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro and Mahmoud Dahoud will make that a challenge. Free transfers away from the latter two only make it more tough. However, the German club did sell Bellingham for over $100 million, which will help bring in new players.

RB Leipzig is always lurking for success. Last season, Die Roten Bullen won the German Cup for the second straight season. Top-four finishes in all of the club’s season in the top flight but one would mean the only potential place to go is to top spot. But, it is Bayern Munich’s league for a reason.

Can a team like Union Berlin, which qualified for the Champions League last season, put a strong and surprising season together. Freiburg has been close to the top four on several occasions, as has Eintracht Frankfurt or Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. There is much to consider in the Bundesliga.

You can find out how to watch every game using the Bundesliga TV schedule. Coverage is mainly available via ESPN+, and other select games, namely the Dortmund-Bayern clashes, may be on ESPN or ABC.

Bundesliga season schedule for 2023/24

The full schedule is available for download via the Bundesliga website.