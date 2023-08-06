Reliable reports suggest Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea may face disappointment in their pursuit of Ajax’s versatile star Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian player’s status has risen thanks to his stellar play for Ajax, and he has been linked with a transfer to many top Premier League clubs. Kudus is versatile, able to play in midfield or any of the three forward positions

After a fantastic season in which he scored 18 goals and added seven assists across all competitions, he has attracted considerable attention. Notably his performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, netting two goals for Ghana in the Group Stage.

Top English sides have been fighting for his signature

Chelsea seemed to be in the driver’s seat at one time in the pursuit of his services, but they have since moved on to other players.

The Blues were said to have agreed to personal terms with the attacking midfielder and even started preliminary discussions with the Dutch giants in July.

Arsenal are in the same position, needing a new offensive option shortly. With Gabriel Jesus out with an injury again, the Gunners’ lack of forward depth is once again brought into sharp focus.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag has a proclivity to sign players he has worked with previously in the Netherlands. Last summer, the Dutchman brought Lisandro Martinez and Antony to Old Trafford with him.

As a result, rumors have circulated for some time that the 23-year-old would soon be joining Manchester United.

Kudus to become Brighton’s all-time most expensive signing

Nonetheless, recent reports from The Athletic suggest that Brighton have made a surprise move and is on the verge of signing Kudus for $44 million. Furthermore, it is said that an agreement on personal conditions is almost complete

This signing would indeed break their club record fee.

The 23-year-old’s arrival will make him the most expensive player in Seagulls history, surpassing the $38 million striker Joao Pedro who joined from Watford this July.

The report adds that the Ghanaian has a big admirer in Roberto De Zerbi.

After losing starting midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool earlier in the window, the Italian coach was reportedly eager to sign him as the team prepare for their maiden season in Europe.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ANP