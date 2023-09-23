Two days before the crucial derby against Atletico Madrid, Jude Bellingham had allegedly left Real Madrid training early due to a gastrointestinal complaint.

Bellingham is the uncontested leader of Real Madrid‘s offensive, so having him on the field is important. Last year, the midfielder missed just a small fraction of the season, mainly due to injuries.

After he missed their season’s second-to-last game against Augsburg, he was held out of the starting lineup for the season finale against Mainz. Edin Terzic’s team came so close to winning the Bundesliga, but a tie cost them the championship.

The British phenom has subsequently adjusted well to his new team, and he now poses the greatest defensive challenge to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby.

Carlo Ancelotti gives important update on Bellingham ahead of Atletico meeting

The stomach problem caused fear that the 20-year-old would miss Real Madrid’s first derby this campaign. However, those concerns are easing.

Bellingham returned to training on Saturday, allowing Carlo Ancelotti to use him in the crucial encounter.

While addressing the Spanish press before the match, Ancelotti confirmed, via the Daily Mail: “Jude Bellingham will play tomorrow.”

Real Madrid supporters expressed relief upon hearing this, as the Englishman found the net again with a game-winning goal in midweek.

Thanks to the late strike, Los Blancos defeated Union Berlin 1-0 to earn their first UEFA Champions League victory of the season.

First big test for Real Madrid

Bellingham‘s incredible start to the season includes six goals in only six games. The team’s chances of winning at the Civitas Metropolitano versus Atletico Madrid will increase significantly without him on the field.

Despite Real Madrid’s perfect record so far this season, Sunday’s encounter against Atletico will be their biggest test so far. The Colchoneros are perennial powerhouses, particularly at their home stadium, the Metropolitano.

Real Sociedad’s success in creating opportunities against Los Blancos last weekend highlights the importance of Madrid’s defensive unity.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero