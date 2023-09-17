Real Madrid scored twice in the second half as they clawed their way back to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

The result meant that Carlo Ancelotti’s side maintained their perfect start to the season, winning all of their first five league games.

Sociedad take shock lead

It was the visitors, however, who took a shock lead in the 5th minute. Ander Barrenetxea scored with his second opportunity after Takefusa Kubo found him in the box with a wonderful pass.

The Spanish forward was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga at the first go but failed to keep out the second attempt as Sociedad went ahead.

Real, however, didn’t let their heads drop and had several chances to restore parity and even go ahead after falling behind. Rodrygo came close to scoring twice in the space of 12 minutes.

First, he struck the post before his goal-bound effort was kept out again by the visiting keeper Alex Remiro.

Sociedad thought they had a two-goal cushion

Sociedad thought they had doubled their lead when Kubo scored with a wonderful long-range effort but his celebrations were short-lived as the goal was chalked off due to offside in the buildup.

The hosts were level straight after the restart. Fede Valverde unleashed a screamer from the edge of the box to get his side back in the game.

Joselu then made it 2-1 at the hour mark as Real went ahead in front of the vociferous home faithful.

Valverde and Jude Bellingham came close to extending Real’s lead on the day but were denied by Remiro as they ran out 2-1 winners and grabbed three huge points on the day.

Real Madrid will look to keep their momentum going next week in a huge Madrid derby after they host Union Berlin in the Champions League. Sociedad, meanwhile, host Getafe after their encounter against Inter Milan in midweek.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Marca