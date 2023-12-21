Barcelona does not have much time for rest before its December friendly against Club America in Dallas. The club’s game at the Cotton Bowl is the day after Barcelona had a LaLiga win over Almeria. Knowing that, the Spanish side scheduled this match, nonetheless. It is a quick return for Barcelona in more ways than one, too. The Catalan side was in the United States this past summer during its preseason tour. It played teams from Spain, Italy and England in its four games.

In the summer’s El Clasico, Barcelona played in Dallas and defeated Real Madrid 3-0. They have already confirmed a game with a short turnaround twice this year. They departed for Japan on June 6 for a match against Vissel Kobe, which began only two days after their last game of the 2022-23 season in which they won the league title.

How much will Barcelona earn from Club America friendly?

Following its Dec. 20 LaLiga match against Almeria, Barca immediately took a flight to the United States for the friendly. It will not be an easy game for Barcelona, though, even if the players are mentally ready for their holiday break. Club America won the Liga MX title last weekend with a 4-1 aggregate win over Tigres.

Barcelona manager Xavi praised Club America for its domestic achievements. The Spaniard named one of America’s players as a former target of his at a previous club.

“First, I want to congratulate Club America. They are a big rival, it will be an opportunity to get everyone playing. Jonathan Dos Santos, I wanted to sign him at Al Saad, but it wasn’t possible. He didn’t succeed here because he was in the best Barca in history,” Xavi said after defeating Almeria.

The club’s finances are expected to get a boost of about $5.5 million from the game, ESPN says. Meanwhile, as per Catalan newspaper SPORT, a portion of the match’s earnings will be allocated toward aid operations for Hurricane Otis, which just made landfall in Mexico.

“It is always a pleasure to go to Dallas. We know the club’s situation, we all have to row in the same direction to sustain the club financially. We have always been treated well [in America], we will try to be at our best and give minutes to everyone who travels as part of the squad,” Xavi added.

How has Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona is now facing financial difficulties that prevent it from completing the transaction for Vitor Roque in the January window. According to ESPN, Xavi consented to the friendly in December since he knows the team needs money.

Even on the field, things are not looking good. Blaugrana supporters have regularly jeered the side and analysts are raining down criticism on Xavi’s side

Weak play and disappointing outcomes recently have put the Catalan club in danger of a catastrophe. The team’s coach wants things done now or risks missing out on any chance of winning the season.

Thus, following another dismal performance by his club, Xavi held a passionate press conference following Wednesday’s 3-2 Spanish league victory against last-place Almeria. At a La Liga match against the only club without a victory, fans booed Barcelona as it faltered.

Players, according to the coach, must take charge and realize that the squad can no longer rely on its previous successes. The great team he was a part of in 2010 that won several trophies is completely unrelated to the current Barcelona group, he said.

PHOTOS: IMAGO