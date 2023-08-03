It seemed like things were looking well for Sergiño Dest, who was in Xavi’s plans for the 2023-24 Barcelona season.

The American defender said in July that he plans to compete for a starting role at Barcelona after a disappointing loan season with AC Milan.

“I see myself staying. Obviously, I have to prove myself during the pre-season. I’m fully focused on myself at the moment, so it’s up to me and I feel like I can and I will prove it. My mindset is to stay here and to have a really nice season.”

“Xavi just told me, ‘I’ll give you a fair chance to prove yourself. So that’s what it is at the moment. He told me, ‘I think you have qualities, but it’s up to you, you have to show me,’ and I fully agree. So I think that’s all up to me. I think I have some qualities that can be good for the team, but I have to show it and be consistent.”

Sergiño Dest could see his Barcelona contract torn up

However, the situation has taken a complete turn. Now, it seems Dest is on the brink of an exit from the Spanish club. The right-back’s time with the LaLiga winners is likely coming to an end after his disappointing showing in the pre-season in the United States.

Xavi wanted to keep an eye on the United States international, so he got some playing time against Arsenal, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. Needless to say, Dest’s performance was less than stellar, and the Spanish manager is now on the hunt for a new full-back to replace him.

Javi Miguel of Diario AS reports that Barca is now considering terminating the player’s contract. Taking his pay off of the Camp Nou payroll would free up money that may be put to greater use.

Barca already hunting for his replacement

The Blaugrana and Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo have reached a personal terms agreement for a prospective summer transfer. The Catalan giants are currently in negotiations with the European champions to acquire the Portuguese international.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto