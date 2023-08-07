Spanish giants FC Barcelona returned to America this summer, taking part in the Soccer Champions Tour as a headlining participant. And as usual, the legendary Catalan club was very effective at getting fans through the gates. FC Barcelona pulled some of the largest crowds for soccer in the USA to date in 2023.
Originally the club was scheduled for four matches in the Soccer Champions tour, but an outbreak of illness in the Barça camp forced the cancellation of their first game versus Juventus. That match was supposed to be played in Santa Clara, CA, but was not rescheduled.
FC Barcelona attendance this summer
|Game
|Attendance
|Venue
|Capacity
|7/26 vs Arsenal
|70,223
|SoFi Stadium
|70,240
|7/29 vs Real Madrid
|82,026
|AT&T Stadium
|80,000
|8/1 vs AC Milan
|38,986
|Allegiant Stadium
|61,000
Barcelona was able to fill stadium capacity at a 89% average across the three games, boosted by better-than-a-sellout turnout for the El Clásico vs Real Madrid in Dallas.
The opener against Arsenal at the LA Rams and Chargers spacious NFL palace also was a packed house, filling 99.98% of the seats.
Overall, crowds for Barcelona in the USA this year averaged 63,745 fans.
