Barcelona is following the situation surrounding the 19-year-old Chelsea starlet Andrey Santos on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League powerhouses trumped their rivals in January 2023 to recruit the promising talent. The expectation was that he would be able to make an instant impact with the first squad.

Unfortunately, Chelsea was not successful in obtaining a work visa, and the central midfielder had to return to Vasco Da Gama on loan until the end of the season. However, upon his return this summer, he was unable to establish himself among the club’s upper echelons at Stamford Bridge.

Awaiting a Premier League appearance

The Brazilian’s pre-season performance was impressive. Still, Chelsea loaned him out again. This time, he joined Nottingham Forest. It seemed like the best thing for his growth would be to go to a less popular Premier League side.

But it has been almost a month, and he still has not made his league debut. On August 30, he made his only appearance for Forest, a starting role in a Carabao Cup loss to Burnley.

To make matters worse, when Steve Cooper’s side traveled to face Manchester City on September 23, he was not even included in the matchday squad. As a result, the 19-year-old is upset and angry, as per The Athletic.

Barcelona provides lifeline for Andrey Santos

Now, the Blues are considering finding him a new club in the next January transfer window. Not playing Santos when he is healthy costs Forest money, under the terms of a mutually agreed-upon contract.

Despite his limited presence, the young starlet has not escaped Barcelona‘s notice. There has been long-standing interest from the Blaugrana in the promising Brazilian midfielder. Unfortunately, the club’s financial circumstances prevented any move.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Xavi Hernandez’s side sees Santos as an unpolished gem who made a poor decision about where to play professionally. The story goes on to say that Deco, the new sports director of the La Liga winners, has a solid rapport with Giuliano Bertolucci, the player’s agent.

