Barcelona cannot escape its injury problems, and it is having a direct impact on the team’s form in the current campaign. Following a harrowing 2-2 draw against Granada on Sunday, Barcelona revealed that two starters faced medical uncertainty. One of those is still reporting to international duty over the next two weeks.

Barcelona announced Jules Koundé and 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal picked up injuries in that game. Koundé’s knock forced Xavi to take the Frenchman off in the first half of the game. Upon his substitution, Koundé was visibly upset. Lamine Yamal played for most of the game. In the second half, he scored his first goal in a Barcelona kit to become the youngest goal-scorer in LaLiga history. His injury was not serious enough to pull him out of the game. Instead, his substitution in the 76th minute was standard.

Regardless, Barcelona posted updates on its social media accounts to lay out what the future held for both Koundé and Yamal. Koundé has a left MCL sprain. This could rule the defender out for a month. Therefore, his status for Barcelona’s much-anticipated game against Real Madrid is uncertain.

In Yamal’s case, Barcelona said it is a left hip flexor injury. Despite the knock, the teenager is still reporting to duty with Spain for the October international break. He will undergo further medical treatment with the national team, which may determine his availability upon return to the Blaugrana.

A growing list of injury problems at Barcelona

With Yamal and Koundé joining the injury list, Barcelona’s litany of unavailable players is truly world-class. Pedri has missed most of this season with a hamstring injury that plagued recent seasons. A sprained ankle ruled Frenkie de Jong out for four games. Then, Robert Lewandowski sustained an injury in Barcelona’s Champions League win at Porto. Raphinha has also missed the last two games because of a muscle injury.

These players do not have a timetable to return as things stand. As stated, the first Clasico of the season is looming. Barcelona has already dropped points in three games this season, allowing Real Madrid to an early three-point edge in the LaLiga table.

