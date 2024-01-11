Barcelona defeated Osasuna in the semifinal of the Supercopa de España to set up a clash with Real Madrid in the Final. Robert Lewandowski finally found the back of the net for Barcelona in the second half. Late in the game, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal iced the game. Last season’s Supercopa champions will have a chance to defend their title. It is a rematch of last season’s Supercopa final, which the Catalan club won, 3-0.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Barcelona used the Supercopa to turn around its fortunes. After last season’s mid-season tournament, Barcelona lost just once over its next 14 league games. It won 11 of those contests to rocket up the table. However, Barcelona’s performance on Thursday was not indicative of a team looking for an impetus for the season.

Another poor start from Barcelona against Osasuna in Supercopa

In classic Barcelona fashion, Barcelona looked dismal in the first 45 minutes. Granted, Barcelona did not concede in the first 45 minutes. Yet, Barcelona’s dominant possession did not lead to any goals of its own. Andreas Christensen forced a save out of Osasuna shot-stopper Sergio Herrera after a well-struck volley. Not long after, Ferran Torres pulled a shot narrowly wide after sloppy play at the back from Herrera.

With Barcelona holding the ball in the Osasuna half for much of the first period, last season’s Copa del Rey runner-up had a pair of decent chances. The first came within 10 minutes. A deflected shot changed direction. Iñaki Peña scrambled across the Barcelona net, but he was relieved to watch the ball roll wide. Then, after half an hour, one heavy touch from Robert Lewandowski sprung a quick Osasuna counterattack. Osasuna was too slow in the attack, though, and Peña smothered the chance.

Lewandowski missed the two best chances of the half for Barcelona. One of the attempts was on an uncontested header, but the Polish international knocked the ball wide of Herrera’s net. The better of the two chances came before then. Clever play from Sergi Roberto created a strong scoring chance for Lewandowski. His right-footed shot was too close to the Osasuna goalkeeper, who knocked the ball away.

Lewandowski saves blemishes to set up Clasico in Supercopa

Just before the hour mark, Robert Lewandowski finally put a chance away. Ilkay Gundogan was brilliant in the build-up play. One incisive pass from the German to Lewandowski opened him up on the right foot. While falling, Lewandowski slammed the ball into the back of the net to give Barcelona the lead.

Lewandowski’s relief was visible in the celebration. It was his first goal from open play in 60 days, when he scored a brace against Alaves. Also, it provided Barcelona a much-needed and much-deserved lead in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The game tapered out for much of the second half. With Barcelona still controlling possession of the ball, Osasuna’s chances were few and far between. Eventually, Lamine Yamal provided the insurance goal for Barcelona. Phenomenal skill from Joao Felix, which included a nutmeg on an Osasuna defender, set up Yamal. The 16-year-old beat one player before passing the ball into the back of the net.

Now, Xavi and Barcelona have a chance to win another Supercopa. They will face league-leading Real Madrid in a pivotal game for a trophy on Sunday.

