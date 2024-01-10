Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out a dramatic semifinal in the Supercopa de España on Wednesday. The game required extra time after both clubs scored three goals in the 90 minutes. Real Madrid scored both of the goals in the added period to advance to the Supercopa de España Final this weekend. Real Madrid will play the winner between Barcelona and Osasuna, the runner-up of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey.

An eight-goal game goes heavily against the theme of the Madrid derby of recent seasons. The last time the two combined for more than four goals in a game was the 2018 UEFA Super Cup. In this game, the goals came frequently and early. That was an extension of when the two played in LaLiga earlier in the campaign.

Four-goal first half in Saudi Arabia

In their league meeting on matchday six, Atletico Madrid defeated Real, 3-1. That was Los Blancos’ only loss in the season in all competitions. Atletico took the lead in that game after four minutes. In the Supercopa semifinal, Atletico scored early again. Just after six minutes, Mario Hermoso was the Atletico player waiting at the back post on a corner. He had an uncontested header that he put back across the face of the goal. Right in front of the Real Madrid supporters, Atletico had an early lead in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It only lasted 13 minutes, though. Real Madrid scored two goals in 10 minutes to take the lead. The first was from a Real Madrid corner. Luka Modric’s perfect cross to the penalty spot med the leaping head of Antonio Rüdiger. The German powered the ball into the net to equalize. Left-back Ferland Mendy gave Real Madrid the lead with just his fifth goal for Real Madrid. A clever touch with the outside of his left foot ensured the ball snuck past all the Atletico defenders and into the net of Jan Oblak.

The best goal of the bunch came with Atletico’s equalizer. Antoine Griezmann picked up the ball 30 yards from the goal. With four Real Madrid defenders converging on him, Griezmann brilliantly deked around each of them. That opened up space at the edge of the box for the Frenchman to take a right-footed shot. The ball dove into the bottom corner of the net to restore parity. The goal also made Griezmann the all-time leading scorer at Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid tops Atletico to advance in Supercopa

The second half was not as frenetic as the first 45 minutes. However, a calamitous moment in the 78th minute restored Atletico’s lead. A dreadful moment from Kepa Arrizabalaga led to a spill on an otherwise simple save. Kepa collided with Alvaro Morata. The ball dropped down and bonked off Rüdiger. The ball rolled in, and Atletico took the lead.

Real Madrid then urgently sought an equalizer. Heavy pressure from the defending Copa del Rey champions led to a flurry of attempts. Real Madrid had three shot attempts blocked by desperate Atletico defenders. Dani Carvajal came crashing in with an emphatic effort that got beyond two Atletico defenders on the goal line. The game was tied, and it would enter extra time.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side looked far more likely to score the game-winning goal in extra time. It would have to wait until the 116th minute for another bizarre goal. A cross into the Atletico area met the head of Joselu. The Spaniard could only deflect the ball on goal, but that was more than enough. The header banked off an Atletico defender’s leg and looped into the top corner of the goal. Jan Oblak was helpless as he flailed for the ball. Real Madrid took a 4-3 lead that it would not relinquish.

With Atletico finally pressing forward in need of a goal, Diego Simeone sent Oblak into the attack. Real Madrid had the opportunity on the counterattack. Brahim Diaz outraced a retreating Oblak to a loose ball in the Atletico half, and the forward scored from 35 yards away to provide the last goal of the game.

Real Madrid will face either Barcelona or Osasuna in the Supercopa de España Final on Sunday.

PHOTOS: IMAGO