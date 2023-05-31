There has already been much speculation over where Lionel Messi will play next season. It certainly appears as if the superstar will either join Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal, Inter Miami, or his former club Barcelona. However, there is now a possibility of Messi technically joining two of these teams.

L’Equipe is reporting that Inter Miami and Barca are working together to thwart Al Hilal’s chances of signing Messi. The French news outlet claims that the Argentine World Cup winner may first join Miami on a permanent deal. The Major League Soccer side would then loan Messi to Barca for one last season in Catalonia. Following the 2023/24 campaign in Spain, the superstar would then join Miami in MLS.

Messi Barcelona Miami deal would help both clubs

The potential agreement would certainly benefit both Barca and Miami. Barca would be able to have Messi for one last hurrah, while the MLS club could milk the fact that the star is technically their player for a year. Then Messi would become the face of the league in the summer of 2024.

Messi previously left Barca to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after the LaLiga club endured financial difficulties. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old Argentine will soon depart the French team this summer. Barca does still have economic hardship, but Inter Miami’s involvement would certainly help.

Barca head coach Xavi has recently claimed that the decision is essentially up to Messi. This would indicate that the Spanish side have put together a solid proposal for the player. Ah Hilal is reportedly ready to offer Messi a staggering $1 billion to play two seasons in the Middle East. This would be the biggest contract in soccer history.

Potential deal would also be good for Messi’s Argentina

The cooperation between Barca and Miami could, however, also have benefits for Messi’s international career as well. Assuming it happens, the star would return to Miami around the same time as the 2024 Copa America. The tournament is set to be hosted by the United States and Argentina will be a favorite to win the competition.

Photo: IMAGO / ANP