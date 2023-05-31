Liverpool vs Everton is one of the key rivalries in England. These two neighbors contest one of the geographically closest matchups in the world, and here’s the info on where you can watch:

Where to find Liverpool vs Everton

Viewers in the US can find Liverpool vs Everton in several locations, depending on the date, time, and competition.

Premier League rights are held by NBC in the US. Select matches each week are exclusively shown on Peacock. Bigger games are broadcast on television on the USA Network or the main NBC over-the-air channel. The Merseyside Derby is usually one of the games that almost certainly will be shown on USA or NBC. In addition, Spanish broadcasts are shown on either Universo or Telemundo.

Considering that Liverpool-Everton is twice a year in the Premier League, the best place to catch the games is via Fubo. The streaming service is an alternative to cable and has over 100 channels, including those that air the Premier League.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial



Fubo offers a free 7-day trial, and is $74.99/month after that.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton on US TV

While NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, there are other competitions which could see the two sides meet up.

Should Everton and Liverpool clash in the FA Cup or League Cup, those rights are held by ESPN. Most English cup matches are shown on ESPN+. However, later rounds and the final may also be shown on the ESPN/ESPN2 networks as well.

Should they ever meet in UEFA Champions League or Europa League, those games are on CBS/Paramount+ in English, and Univision/TUDN in Spanish. Games are all shown on Paramount+ streaming, with select matches also airing on the main CBS network.

Streaming offers

Fubo (with access to EPL games) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial.

Peacock does have Premier League rights, however big games like Liverpool vs Everton are likely to be featured in standard TV, and those games are usually not available on Peacock. Saturday games shown on NBC, however, usually are also simulcast on Peacock.

ESPN+, for Cup games, is $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually. The Disney Bundle is also available, which pairs ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adding a bunch more content for $13.99/month.

History of the Liverpool vs Everton rivalry

This rivalry dates back to the nineteenth century. Everton were founded in 1878, and from 1884 on played games at Anfield. But in 1892, a feud with ground owner and club chairman John Houlding resulted in Everton moving to Goodison Park, only about a half mile away. This in turn led to Houlding forming his own club, Liverpool FC, to play at Anfield.

Ever since, the two clubs have contested what has been called a “friendly derby”. In general, the fixture has not been subject to fan violence over the years. In addition, religious, political or social differences to not frame the rivalry as in many other derbies around the world. The atmosphere off the field may be friendly, but sometimes on the field things are different. Liverpool-Everton has seen the most all-time red cards for any Premier League fixture.

Liverpool are the bigger side, with a significant edge in head-to-head wins as well as major trophies won. In official competitions, the clubs have met over 240 times. Ian Rush is the all-time goalscoring leader in the rivalry, with 25, and Dixie Dean, Steven Gerrard, Graeme Sharp and Alex Young among others who’ve found the scoresheet frequently in the rivalry.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Liverpool and Everton club pages.