To make it easier for you to find games on TV, we’ve created this Barcelona TV schedule for viewers in the United States so you can be sure not to miss any Barcelona games from La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, friendlies or other competitions.

Barcelona TV schedule

With the La Liga duo of Barcelona and Real Madrid among the most popular clubs in the world, there are plenty of people that wish to watch/listen/stream matches of the Spanish league here in the United States. According to UEFA’s coefficient rankings, La Liga is often ranked as the top league in all of Europe (convincingly beating England’s Barclays Premier League and Germany’s Bundesliga).

In the USA, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español have the exclusive television rights for Barcelona La Liga matches through 2018/2019 season.

Last updated: August 1, 2018

Saturday, August 4

AC Milan vs Barcelona (International Champions Cup), 8pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, PlayStation Vue and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

Sunday, August 12

Barcelona vs. Sevilla (Spanish Supercopa), 4pm, ESPN Deportes, PlayStation Vue and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

beIN SPORTS, the relatively new sports channel (created in 2012), won the contract to air the Spanish league’s matches here in America in 2012, as the Qatari-based company outbid ESPN, FOX Sports, and GolTV in the process. And in the summer of 2015, beIN SPORTS renewed its agreement to continue broadcasting La Liga for five more seasons in both English-language and Spanish-language through 2019/2020.

If you have any questions about the Barcelona TV schedule, please let us know in the comments section below, and we’ll do our best to respond as quickly as possible.