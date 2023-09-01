On the final day of the summer transfer window, Barcelona appears poised to finalize significant deals before it concludes.

Vitor Roque will join the Blaugrana in 2024. Additionally, Barcelona added Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu. The defending LaLiga champions look determined to make at least two more additions before this summer’s market closes.

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo‘s transfers from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, respectively, have made the previous few days lengthy for Barcelona fans. Barcelona’s financial instability delayed both deals. Now, both picked up the necessary approval to proceed.

Joao Felix to Barcelona: A dry loan

On Friday, reports broke that Felix agreed to terms with Barcelona to transfer from Atletico for this season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the loan will be “dry,” meaning there is no purchase option in the agreement.

The club’s upper echelons persuaded manager Xavi to go through with the move, despite his misgivings about it. The team desperately needs offensive reinforcements in light of Ansu Fati’s departure on loan at Brighton.

Just lately, Joao Felix made it known that he wanted to finally play for Barca. The discontent he feels toward both coach Diego Simeone and the mass of his teammates at Atletico Madrid has made his current predicament impossible.

Barca to add Cancelo as well

The Catalan club also hopes to add Joao Cancelo before the summer transfer window closes. Cancelo’s transfer is all but finalized since the Blaugrana and Manchester City have already reached an agreement on a loan deal.

A $24 million purchase option was reportedly withdrawn from the deal for the time being to prevent any potential conflicts with Financial Fair Play regulations. With Cancelo on board, Xavi Hernandez should no longer have to worry about playing right back, which has been a persistent problem.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto