Joao Felix reportedly has an agreement in place with a Saudi Pro League club as a last resort move.

The Portuguese international is still an Atletico Madrid player, but currently wants out of the team.

Felix’s preferred option is currently to join fellow LaLiga club Barcelona within the next week.

AS claims that Saudi side Al-Hilal has already agreed to take Felix on loan from Atleti. However, the move would only be a backup plan for the player. The 23-year-old attacker desperately wants to join Barca before the transfer window closes.

The Spanish giants are apparently open to the addition of the star as well, but need to free up some cash first.

LaLiga clubs can complete transfers up until deadline day on Friday, September 1st. Nevertheless, the Saudi Pro League window does not close until September 20th. This essentially gives Felix a safety net in his desire to leave Atleti at some point next month.

Barca move for Felix dependent on the club’s ability to sell starlet

Mail Sport is also reporting that Barca brass is currently shopping starlet Ansu Fati to make room for Felix. The 20-year-old Spanish international, however, does not want to leave the team.

This obviously makes a potential transfer very difficult. Nevertheless, both Felix and Fati are represented by the same agent.

Jorge Mendes, a super agent that represents a plethora of soccer stars, is supposedly working behind the scenes to help make both moves happen.

Felix, Simeone relationship at the point of no return

Felix spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Chelsea. The Blues had an opportunity to pursue a permanent move for the Portuguese attacker, but opted to avoid a deal. Felix netted four goals in 16 Premier League appearances with the west London outfit.

Atleti previously spent around $140 million to bring a young Felix into the squad back in 2019. After showing signs of potentially breaking out as a new star, the youngster has since plateaued a bit as a player.

Not only has he not exactly lived up to his massive price tag, but Felix has also fallen out with manager Diego Simeone. The duo’s relationship is apparently so bad that there it is now considered irrevocable.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador