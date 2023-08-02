There have been rumors that Xavi Hernandez wants to bring Joao Felix over from Atletico Madrid to boost Barcelona.

When Felix fell out of favor in the Spanish capital, he was loaned out to Chelsea of the Premier League for the second part of the previous season. He made his way back to Atletico Madrid this summer, but he sparked controversy in Spain when he revealed that moving to La Liga competitors Barcelona was a “dream” of his.

“I’d love to play for Barcelona. Barca has always been my first choice and I’d love to join them. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me”, Joao Felix said in July, via Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona looks to replace Dembele with Atletico star Felix

The departure of Ousmane Dembele to PSG is drawing near. Sport reports the Portuguese star is a potential replacement. However, the player’s vocal support for a transfer to Camp Nou damaged his standing with Diego Simeone and Atleti.

Atleti demands public apology

Football España reports that Atletico would not entertain a transfer bid for Portugal international Felix unless he publicly apologizes for his comments about wanting to leave. Even if Diego Simeone no longer has any need for Felix, the 23-year-old will not come cheap to the Blaugrana.

The Colchoneros broke their transfer record in 2019 by shelling out $138 million to lure the attacker to Madrid. They will still expect a hefty transfer price for a player who has many productive years ahead of him.

Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, Atletico Madrid would want to sell the former Benfica youth product. Atletico Madrid has made it clear that it does not tolerate his disrespectful comments. He must address them before the club considers any offers for a transfer.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire