News has arrived confirming that Aston Villa will be leaving their jersey manufacturer Castore early due to unsatisfactory quality.

Many Villa players, including from the women’s team, have voiced their displeasure with the 2023-24 kits. The players have explained how hot and sticky they become under constant humidity. Castore, however, will continue to provide the English side with kits until at least the end of the 2023/24 season.

Reports have suggested that the British company hasn’t only been trying to fix Villa’s jerseys for the rest of the season, but they’re also thinking toward the future. They are also considering whether or not the men’s and women’s teams can make do with any temporary solutions for the upcoming games.

Newspapers looked at Aston Villa’s options after Castore

The Telegraph meanwhile claim that discussions have taken place regarding canceling the partnership at the conclusion of the current season, much to the manufacturer’s dismay.

It’s said that the goal of these discussions is to reach an agreement that is satisfactory to all sides.

There has been a lot of chatter regarding who the new Aston Villa kit producers may be, but as of yet, there has been no official word on the matter. This has led Footy Headlines to assess the probabilities associated with the various outcomes.

Adidas have the biggest chance of a deal

According to them, the likelihood of lesser-known kit manufacturers like Mizuno, Joma, and Macron being chosen is slim compared to those of Puma, Adidas, and Nike.

There are presently four Nike-sponsored Premier League clubs: Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton. Due to the little influence that Aston Villa joining Nike would have on the manufacturer, it is quite improbable.

In contrast, Manchester City are the only English team that Puma presently supplies with their products. As a result, it could make sense for them to acquire Aston Villa. However, as of right now, Footy Headlines say the best bet is the Villa Park outfit teaming up with Adidas.

Nassef Sawiris, a co-owner of Villa, owns a six percent share in Adidas, among other companies. After seeing Newcastle make the switch, the Midlands team could also follow suit and switch from Castore to Adidas.

Photo credit: IMAGO / News Images