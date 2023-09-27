Aston Villa players are unhappy with their current jerseys from manufacturer Castore. The issue, however, is not necessarily with the colors or design of the shirts. Instead, the material of the jerseys makes the players uncomfortable during matches.

According to The Telegraph, Villa players have complained to club officials and kit manufacturer Castore about the issue. The material used to make the shirts holds sweat and weighs down the players throughout games. Castore is attempting to fix the problem as soon as possible.

The issue is visible when Villa plays in their home claret-colored shirts. The deep red jerseys quickly turn even darker during matches. However, players claim that the issue remains the same when wearing the white away kit as well.

“The players are having to play in soaking wet t-shirts and it is a problem that needs to be solved,” a source close to the club told the aforementioned news outlet. “It cannot go on all season. The players look like they’ve jumped in a swimming pool after about 10 minutes.”

Aston Villa and Castore in middle of multi-year deal for jerseys

Villa and Castore agreed to a multi-year partnership just last year. The British sportswear brand initially outfitted the club’s kits for the 2022/23 campaign. They also currently produce jerseys for fellow Premier League side Newcastle as well. Nevertheless, the Magpies have triggered an early exit clause to instead team up with Adidas in 2024.

The problem with the Castore jerseys is not, however, expected to affect replica sales to the public. Villa is not thought to have to replace shirts sold to fans or offer refunds.

Villa off to solid start despite jersey problem

Despite the jersey issue, Villa has started the current campaign fairly well. The West Midlands club currently sits sixth in the Premier League table after winning four of their first six games. Villa has progressed to the Europa Conference League group stage as well.

