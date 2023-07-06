PSG has begun its rebuild thanks to two new significant additions on Thursday in Milan Škriniar and Marco Asensio. Both signed long-term contracts with the club as free agents. The former Inter Milan defender agreed to a five-year contract with PSG that will keep him at the French champions until 2028. Asensio, on the other hand, signed a three-year deal with the Parisians.

“I am very happy to be part of this wonderful club”, stated Škriniar. “PSG is one of the best clubs in the world, with world-class players and fantastic fans.”

Škriniar and Asensio join as PSG is in transitional period

Škriniar departs Inter as one of the most highly-rated center-backs in all of Europe. The Slovakia international played nearly 250 total matches with the Italian giants, winning the Serie A title in 2021. While PSG picked up the defender without paying a transfer fee, Transfermarkt currently values Škriniar at about $54 million.

Much like the defender, Asensio also spoke highly of his new club at his unveiling. “I’m very happy to be here, to be at this big club,” proclaimed Asensio. “I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, seeing the training center, and meeting the fans. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

A major summer overhaul to the squad

The star duo arrive at the Ligue 1 champions as the club has endured a tough early summer. Superstar Lionel Messi opted to leave PSG to sign for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. Legendary center-back Sergio Ramos has departed the club as well. Along with these two massive moves, there is also a significant chance that superstar Kylian Mbappe is sold by PSG this summer.

Mbappe currently only has one more year remaining on his contract with the Parisians. Team brass does not want its star player to leave for free next summer, so a sale in the coming weeks seems increasingly likely. Brazilian superstar Neymar could also very well soon leave PSG.

The additions of Asensio and Škriniar will help soften the blow of these massive departures. Nevertheless, more signings would be needed to fully replace the outgoing superstars.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire