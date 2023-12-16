Arsenal are said to be gearing up to recruit Goncalo Inacio, a center-back for Sporting CP, ahead of their Premier League opponents.

Since breaking into the first team in 2020, the 22-year-old has solidified his position as a vital cog in Sporting’s defensive machine. Thanks to his steady play in the Primeira Liga, he has caught the eye of several Premier League heavy hitters.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are getting on in years, therefore Liverpool reportedly made an inquiry about him over the summer when they were trying to find long-term alternatives. The rumor mill has it that Jurgen Klopp would rather have Inacio in the defense because of his immense admiration for the player.

It’s believed that he fits perfectly with the club’s long-term goals since he is left-footed, calm when the ball is in his feet, and has the makings of Van Dijk’s eventual replacement. Also interested in signing him throughout the summer, Manchester United had to abandon their chase when Harry Maguire stayed put.

In addition, Real Madrid, according to Spanish rumors, will be attempting to strengthen their defense during the next transfer window, giving all of these teams a run for their money.

Arsenal have Portuguese defender in their sights ahead of January window

However, the Portuguese publication, A Bola reports that Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Inacio. This is, in part, to steal a march on their Premier League competitors and Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta’s side allegedly know about the player’s $63 million release clause in his Sporting contract already.

However, when the January transfer market opens, the London club will pursue a deal that is beneficial to them.

Mikel Arteta wants to add serious competition for his starting defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes

In order to complement William Saliba and give Gabriel Magalhaes a run for his money, the Gunners have been on the hunt for a new central defender.

At the same time, Sporting are diligently searching for a suitable successor to their most valuable player. Their rumored aim is Otavio, a center defender for Famalicao who moved to Portugal from Flamengo of Brazil last year.

Who is Goncalo Inacio?

Both the Portugal national team and Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga use Goncalo Inacio as centre-back. He joined the Green and Whites youth academy in 2012 after starting out in 2010 with Almada.

Despite receiving a senior call-up to the first team in July 2020, he was unable to make an appearance. Then, as a substitute in Sporting’s 2-0 away victory against Portimonense in October 2020, he made his professional debut.

At the tender age of 22, the gifted defender has already amassed 143 games for Sporting. This has made clear his position as a rising star in Portugal. In his first year with the team, he took home the Portuguese title.

His stellar record at center back showcases his aerial strength and passing talents. He has 14 goals and eight assists to his name. In addition, he has scored twice in five appearances for Portugal.

Because there aren’t many left-sided center-backs in modern times, his left foot gives him an advantage, as per Portugoal. Amazingly, Inacio made 52 appearances in all competitions last season. In those games he scored four goals, assisted three, and kept 19 clean sheets.

