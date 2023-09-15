According to reports, Manchester City and Boca Juniors have reached an agreement on a transfer fee for forward Valentin Barco.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a key player for the Argentine club, where he mostly plays in defense. Barco contributed three goals so far this year, scoring once and assisting twice, despite being a left-back.

The youngster’s all-around play has attracted the attention of numerous European clubs, including City. German Garcia Grova, a reporter for TYC Sports, reports that a transfer deal has been struck between the club and the player.

Brighton set to miss out on Valentin Barco as he chooses City

City’s negotiators flew to South America to finalize the agreement with Boca there. The Daily Star said that Guardiola’s squad offered to pay the player’s $10 million release clause in an effort to lure the young South American prospect in January before any of their competition.

Meanwhile, there was interest from Brighton in Barco, but the Citizens’ appeal swayed the youngster to make the move north, the report adds. The Seagulls’ scouting department, especially in that region of the world, has done an outstanding job of identifying young, potential players.

The Amex Stadium hosted some of the most well-known rising stars in the world, including Julio Enciso, Alexis Mac Allister, and Moises Caicedo. Recent rumors suggest, however, that they will lose out on the chance to buy their next export from Latin America.

City in desperate need of left-backs

The Argentine under-20 international has experience playing at left defender, left midfield, and on the flank. The combination of his adaptability and outstanding defensive skills makes him a tremendous future possibility. For this reason, Manchester City are eager to add him to their roster.

After their recent transfer dealings, the treble champions are not exactly stocked at left-back. Therefore, they want to bring in a new defender, and the 19-year-old appears like he would be a great addition.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire