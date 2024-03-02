Four of the upcoming Argentina matches will serve as tune-ups for the Copa America 2024. In fact, Lionel Messi, the star of Inter Miami, will have four more opportunities to entertain fans.

The most exciting aspect is that all four matches will take place in the United States. The US will be both participating as a guest and hosting the Copa America for the second time. The previous time was in 2016 for the 100th anniversary.

In their first match of the tournament on June 20, Messi and Argentina will face either Trinidad & Tobago or Canada.

Due to the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi’s absence from a Miami match in Hong Kong, the Chinese refused to host Argentina for their pre-tournament-friendly games. They therefore declared that their friendly matches against Nigeria and Ivory Coast would not be taking place there.

Nonetheless, the US welcomed Lionel Scaloni’s national team with warm arms. Thus, La La Abiceleste have already set two days in March for a brief trip, from March 22 to March 26.

Four key players missing

Argentina take on El Salvador at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field. This is followed by a match against Nigeria at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum four days later. For the two friendlies, Scaloni has named his squad, which includes a number of young players.

Valentín Barco, a 19-year-old midfielder and left defender, sprang as one of the greatest shocks on Friday for coach Lionel Scaloni’s side. This is because he made an immediate impression upon joining Brighton in the Premier League less than two months ago.

The world champions included three more youngsters, all of whom play in attack: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United, Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton, and Valentin Carboni of Monza.

Among the 26 players mentioned is Lionel Messi, who got off to a great start with Inter Miami in the new MLS season. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are among the forwards.

The Argentina squad will be without four key players for its March fixtures. They left out Gonzalo Montiel, the man who scored the penalty that gave Argentina the World Cup. Lisandro Martinez will miss the call after suffering a knee injury.

Marcos Acuna is also not going as he hurt his hip. The squad does not feature Guido Rodriguez, with an ankle injury keeping him out since December.

Argentina team for March friendlies

Lionel Scaloni has selected the following players:

Goalkeepers:

Franco Armani (River Plate)

Walter Benítez (PSV)

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Defenders:

German Pezzella (Real Betis)

Nehuen Perez (Udinese)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Valentín Barco (Brighton)

Midfielders:

Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Leandro Paredes (Roma)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham)

Forwards:

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton)

Valentín Carboni (Monza)

Angel Di Maria (Benfica)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Paulo Dybala (Roma)

