Defending World Cup champion Argentina is playing many games in the United States this year, and fans can get tickets now. In total, La Albiceleste is playing seven games in two sets of friendlies and the 2024 Copa America. Based on the side’s performance in its defense of the Copa America this summer, that number could reach as high as 10 games in the United States.

That starts in one month, when Argentina is playing friendlies against El Salvador on March 22. Four days later, Argentina takes on Costa Rica, which is in the running to compete in the Copa America. Then, Argentina plays two more friendlies just before the World Cup. On June 9, Argentina plays fellow South American side Ecuador. Five days later, the side is in action against Guatemala for its last tune-up before the Copa America. You can get tickets to each of those four friendlies and the Copa America games that Argentina has already locked in this summer. They are all in the United States.

Tickets to Argentina games in USA

Friday, March 22 — Argentina vs. El Salvador. — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA — Tickets.

Tuesday, March 26 — Argentina vs. Costa Rica. — Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA — Ticket info to come.

Sunday, June 9 — Argentina vs. Ecuador. — Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — Tickets.

Friday, June 14 — Argentina vs. Guatemala. — FedEx Field, Landover, MD — Tickets.

Thursday, June 20 — Argentina vs. CONCACAF opponent. — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — Tickets.

Tuesday, June 25 — Argentina vs. Chile. — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — Tickets.

Saturday, June 29 — Argentina vs. Peru. — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — Tickets.

A hot commodity to see Argentina in person

Having teams from across the globe play friendlies in the United States regularly draw in major crowds. However, this Argentina offering of friendlies is particularly enticing. Not only has Argentina won the last two major tournaments it competed in, the America and the World Cup. Lionel Messi is still playing with Argentina, and he has the side ready to defend that Copa America crown.

Messi’s stint in Major League Soccer has shown that he draws in major crowds. Now, Argentina is capitalizing on his, as well as his country’s, popularity by playing friendlies across the United States. Most of the games are on the East Coast. Still, Argentina is playing in Los Angeles and Chicago to give fans in those areas a chance to see Messi and his teammates.

Then, the Copa America knockout stages will be in high demand regardless of the teams involved. If Argentina does well in its group and it reaches the knockout stage, those ticket prices will go up. Argentina’s success is a given, as it has featured in the final of the Copa America in five of the last seven competitions. The 2021 victory over Brazil finally ended the 28-year drought for Argentina.

