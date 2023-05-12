Soccer Champions Tour has revealed the official schedule for their upcoming tournament in the United States. The eight-game competition will feature six of the biggest soccer clubs in the world. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan will all play in the tournament Stateside this summer. The eight games grow a mounting list of top contests in the US schedule of summer friendlies.

El Clasico set to be played in Texas

The competition begins on July 22, as Barcelona plays Juventus at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. This is where the San Francisco 49ers play. Perhaps the most highly anticipated matchup of the tournament is El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. This game is set to be played on July 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

An investment firm known as Sixth Street created the Soccer Champions Tour. The company previously purchased 25% of Barca’s LaLiga TV income. They also acquired a minority stake in the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

“We are proud to be partnering with the world’s most storied clubs, which have the world’s strongest and most passionate supporters, to provide this rare opportunity for American fans to experience the game at the highest level,” stated Sixth Street’s CEO Alan Waxman.

Future tournaments to include women’s, youth clubs

Waxman also hinted that future summer tournaments will feature women’s and youth teams as well. “While this year’s tour consists of men’s clubs, we look forward to expanding next summer to bring the world’s best women’s clubs to local audiences around the globe, and in the future to evolve this series into a format with real games of consequence,” claimed Waxman.

Tickets will be available via an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday, May 16th. General tickets can then be purchased starting on Friday, May 19th. Fans looking to buy tickets via the pre-sale can sign up on the Soccer Champions Tour website.

2023 Soccer Champions Tour Schedule:

Saturday, July 22 — FC Barcelona vs. Juventus — Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — Find tickets



Sunday, July 23 — Real Madrid vs. AC Milan — The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA — Find tickets



Wednesday, July 26 — Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — Find tickets



Wednesday, July 26 — Real Madrid vs. Manchester United — NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — Find tickets



Thursday, July 27 — Juventus vs. AC Milan — Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA — Find tickets



Saturday, July 29 — FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — Find tickets



Tuesday, August 1 — AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona — Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV — Find tickets



Wednesday, August 2 — Juventus vs. Real Madrid — Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL — Find tickets

