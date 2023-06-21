CONMEBOL confirmed the 2024 Copa America tournament dates. Traditionally, the competition involves South American nations. However, for the second time, the United States is the host. The United States also hosted the 2016 tournament. The USMNT played and reached the semifinals.

CONMEBOL revealed on Tuesday that next summer’s competition starts June 20. The final is July 14. Despite hosting the tournament, the USMNT does not have a guaranteed spot to participate. All 10 South American teams have already qualified for the 2024 Copa America. This includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Six additional CONCACAF teams will then fill out the remaining spots. Four of these places will be determined based on 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League A semifinalists. The remaining two qualification spots would then come down to play-in games.

Governing soccer bodies unite to help advance both regions

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez spoke on the move to hold the upcoming Copa America in the U.S. “Our unity is not just based on historical and emotional ties, but also our shared enthusiasm for football,” stated Dominguez. “We aspire to continue expanding our collaborative projects and initiatives, nurturing this shared passion into more meaningful competitions.”

Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF, echoed these sentiments. “This collaboration will provide more opportunities for our federations and cater to the demands of our passionate fanbase,” claimed Montagliani. “We aim to work hand-in-hand with CONMEBOL to ensure football’s continual prosperity in both regions.”

Copa America 2024 joining other major dates in US soccer calendar

The 2024 Copa America is the first of two significant tournaments Stateside in the near future. The United States, Canada, and Mexico won the bid to host the 2026 World Cup. In 2022, organizers officially, selected cities and stadiums. There is a chance that the U.S. can also host the 2027 Women’s World Cup as well.

