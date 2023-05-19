For the first time this year, MLS 360 is available for free on YouTube. The whip-around show debuted ahead of the current Major League Soccer season. Previously only accessed by Apple TV+ subscribers or on MLS Season Pass, the show is set to be available on YouTube (as well as Apple TV) for the upcoming weekend of fixtures.

Plenty of top fixtures on the MLS schedule this weekend

Saturday’s MLS schedule is packed with quality matchups throughout the evening. Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati host Columbus in a Hell is Real derby fixture. Second-placed New England is set to travel to Philadelphia as both clubs look to improve on their playoff position.

Out west, reigning champions LAFC host fifth-placed San Jose in the later round of games. Seattle, the current leaders in the Western Conference, also face Vancouver in the same time slot.

MLS 360 provides fans a unique viewing experience while multiple matches are going on at once. The show provides live look-ins from every game, and regularly features feature every goal, penalty kick, and big moment in the matches. This allows viewers to essentially catch all of the important MLS action without having to change channels to follow every fixture.

MLS 360 also available for free on Apple TV

Along with MLS 360 becoming available on YouTube ahead of Saturday’s fixtures, the show can also be accessed via Apple TV for free as well. Apple TV is merely the Apple TV app, while Apple TV+ is their official streaming service. Paid subscribers will still be able to watch MLS 360 on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass.

MLS and Apple also debuted a new advertising campaign this week. Entitled “Every Screen,” the ad essentially celebrates MLS Season Pass. The subscription-based service carries every MLS match throughout the campaign, including the playoffs. MLS Season Pass was launched ahead of the 2023 season as part of Apple’s 10-year partnership with the league. There are no blackout restrictions with the service.

There has been no official announcement from MLS or Apple if MLS 360 will be available on YouTube beyond this weekend. But we’re keeping our fingers crossed.