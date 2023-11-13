Trying to find the Spurs game? Here’s how to watch Tottenham on US TV and streaming in every competition.

Tottenham Hotspur FC may not be as successful as some of their EPL rivals, but The Lilywhites are still one of the most prominent clubs in the English game. Tottenham were the first British club to win a UEFA competition (the 1963 Cup Winners’ Cup), and collected at least one major honor in every decade from the 1950s to the 2000s.

Where can I watch Spurs?

Tottenham are consistent competitors in UEFA play, and when you throw in domestic Cup games, they feature on a wide array of broadcasters. Below are all the spots you could see Spurs throughout the season:

Watch Spurs in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Spurs in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Spurs in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Spurs Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

You may see friendlies appear on many different channels. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Tottenham Streaming Options

Usually, 4-5 EPL games each week are only available on Peacock. The rest are televised, with streaming services such as Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream all carrying the necessary TV networks.

Watch Spurs with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

To catch Spurs in the FA Cup and Champions League, you’re going to want to have a combo of ESPN+ and Paramount+ (or ViX). All domestic Cup games are streaming-only on ESPN+, and the majority of UEFA matches share a similar fate on Paramount+. Fubo and DirecTV Stream do have the TV networks that televise the selection of UEFA matches.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream and has a small collection of UEFA matches shown each season.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Tottenham TV schedule page.

