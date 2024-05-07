The approaching Copa America has fans questioning if all tickets are already sold out. With the tournament being held in the United States for the second time, droves of fans are looking to attend games. Additionally, there are more games to attend in the 2024 tournament than ever before. With 16 teams rounding out the Copa America, fans have the option of attending 32 matches spread across 14 venues. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and the rest of South America travel north to battle for continental supremacy from June 20 to July 14.
The good news for fans is that tickets are not sold out. Even though official tickets may be harder to come by, there are ample opportunities for fans to get their hands on tickets. If you look in the correct places, there are still affordable options for fans looking to attend.
One of those places is Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats has a 100% buyer’s guarantee that you can purchase tickets and get them before the game. Additionally, Vivid Seats is a partner of World Soccer Talk. Therefore, World Soccer Talk readers get $20 off their first order on the platform. You can find tickets to each of the 32 games throughout the competition from the group stage to the final. For example, you can still purchase tickets to the Copa America Final at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14. Granted, no one knows what teams will be playing. Yet, it is sure to produce drama regardless.
Can I still buy Copa America tickets?
Even though Copa America tickets are not sold out, many things influence ticket prices, including the intrigue of the matchup, the availability of the players, and how much a match means. Therefore, demand will rise and fall before a game. All one can say is that you can lock in a seat.
Fortunately for fans in the United States, games spread across the country. While the schedule generally steers clear of northern cities, 13 different areas will host games. That includes major hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Dallas. Additionally, relatively smaller cities like Austin, Orlando, Kansas City and Charlotte will host games. Most of the venues have hosted major soccer games before, whether that be in the Gold Cup or CONCACAF Nations League or even the 2016 Copa America. Many of those top stars from South America may be returning to those venues.
World Soccer Talk assembled the schedule of every game and the associated link for where to find tickets. Lock in your seat now ahead of this summer’s tournament before tickets for the Copa America are sold out.
Schedule of Copa America tickets
GROUP STAGE
Thursday, June 20
Argentina vs Canada (in Atlanta); Tickets
Friday, June 21
Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, June 22
Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets
Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Sunday, June 23
Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets
USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets
Brazil vs Costa Rica (in Inglewood); Tickets
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs Canada (in Kansas City); Tickets
Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets
Thursday, June 27
Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets
Friday, June 28
Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets
Canada vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets
Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets
USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Costa Rica vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, July 4
Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets
Friday, July 5
Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, July 6
Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, July 6
Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 9
Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, July 10
Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets
THIRD PLACE GAME
Saturday, July 13
Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets
FINAL
Sunday, July 14
Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets
PHOTOS: IMAGO
