The approaching Copa America has fans questioning if all tickets are already sold out. With the tournament being held in the United States for the second time, droves of fans are looking to attend games. Additionally, there are more games to attend in the 2024 tournament than ever before. With 16 teams rounding out the Copa America, fans have the option of attending 32 matches spread across 14 venues. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and the rest of South America travel north to battle for continental supremacy from June 20 to July 14.

The good news for fans is that tickets are not sold out. Even though official tickets may be harder to come by, there are ample opportunities for fans to get their hands on tickets. If you look in the correct places, there are still affordable options for fans looking to attend.

One of those places is Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats has a 100% buyer’s guarantee that you can purchase tickets and get them before the game. Additionally, Vivid Seats is a partner of World Soccer Talk. Therefore, World Soccer Talk readers get $20 off their first order on the platform. You can find tickets to each of the 32 games throughout the competition from the group stage to the final. For example, you can still purchase tickets to the Copa America Final at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14. Granted, no one knows what teams will be playing. Yet, it is sure to produce drama regardless.

Can I still buy Copa America tickets?

Even though Copa America tickets are not sold out, many things influence ticket prices, including the intrigue of the matchup, the availability of the players, and how much a match means. Therefore, demand will rise and fall before a game. All one can say is that you can lock in a seat.

Fortunately for fans in the United States, games spread across the country. While the schedule generally steers clear of northern cities, 13 different areas will host games. That includes major hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Dallas. Additionally, relatively smaller cities like Austin, Orlando, Kansas City and Charlotte will host games. Most of the venues have hosted major soccer games before, whether that be in the Gold Cup or CONCACAF Nations League or even the 2016 Copa America. Many of those top stars from South America may be returning to those venues.

World Soccer Talk assembled the schedule of every game and the associated link for where to find tickets. Lock in your seat now ahead of this summer’s tournament before tickets for the Copa America are sold out.

Schedule of Copa America tickets

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs Canada (in Atlanta); Tickets

Friday, June 21

Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets

Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Sunday, June 23

Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets

USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets

Brazil vs Costa Rica (in Inglewood); Tickets

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs Canada (in Kansas City); Tickets

Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets

Thursday, June 27

Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets

Friday, June 28

Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets

Canada vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets

Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets

USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Costa Rica vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, July 4

Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets

Friday, July 5

Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, July 10

Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets

THIRD PLACE GAME

Saturday, July 13

Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets

