Looking to find the Portuguese Dragons on US TV and streaming? Here’s how to watch Porto.

One of the Big 3

FC Porto, along with rivals Sporting CP and Benfica, has played in every season of the Primeira Liga since 1934. With over 80 major trophies to their name, Porto is one of the most decorated clubs anywhere – second most successful in their native country.

Where can I watch Porto?

Porto’s frequently compete in European tournaments in addition to their domestic league. Here are the competitions available to watch in the USA:

Watch Porto in the Primeira Liga:

TV: GolTV

Streaming: N/A

Watch Porto in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only certain matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Porto Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can show up on a variety of channels, so for the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Porto Streaming Options

While the league doesn’t stream directly, GolTV has the Primeira Liga rights in the USA, and the channel is available on both Fanatiz and Fubo. While not every game from the league is shown, Porto (and the other Big 3 sides) are always featured.

Watch Porto with Fubo:

You can see all of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League action on Paramount+ in English. Spanish streaming is on ViX, with some games aired on TV via Univision and TUDN.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream and shows UEFA club matches here and there.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Porto TV schedule page.

