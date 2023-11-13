Looking for information on how to watch Liverpool on US TV and streaming? Look no further.

You’ll never walk alone

When someone says “Liverpool”, more often than not they’re talking about this massive club and not the city itself. Alongside a certain rock group, Liverpool FC are surely Merseyside’s most well-known and beloved global export. The Reds are one of the most successful and iconic clubs not just in England, but anywhere. From the legendary grounds at Anfield, Liverpool remains one of the biggest teams in the world.

Where can I watch Liverpool?

Liverpool can be found in multiple competitions each season, and almost always participates in European play. You’ll need a road map to watch every game though, and here’s the breakdown:

Watch Liverpool in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Liverpool in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Liverpool in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Liverpool Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are a grab bag when it comes to broadcasters. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Liverpool Streaming Options

The majority of EPL games are shown live on TV in the US. However, some games, usually those that share the same kickoff time, are exclusive to Peacock. Streaming platforms such as Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream do carry all the TV networks that show the Premier League, so you’ll still get the bulk of games there.

Watch Liverpool with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

For the FA Cup and Champions League you’ll need ESPN+ and Paramount+ (or ViX) if you want to enjoy Liverpool in these competitions. Some UEFA games do end up on TV, but most games are streaming only. Fubo and DirecTV Stream do include the TV channels that show the handful of UEFA matches on TV.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, but only a small handful of UEFA matches appear there.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Liverpool TV schedule page.

