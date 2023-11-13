When you’re an ocean away from the yellow wall, you’re stuck seeing BVB on TV. Here’s how to watch Dortmund in the US.

The Black and Yellow

Known for their iconic black and yellow kits and incredible home support, Borussia Dortmund are one of Germany’s biggest clubs. They’re actually the second-largest in terms of club membership – over 145,000. And Dortmund can boast the highest average home attendance of any soccer club in the world. This has no doubt helped them secure their haul of domestic and international trophies over the years.

Where can I watch Borussia Dortmund?

While in recent years Dortmund has been stuck battling for second place, they still routinely qualify for European competition. To see BVB in every tournament, here are the details:

Watch Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga:

TV: ABC*, ESPN*, ESPN2*, ESPN Deportes*

Streaming: ESPN+

*While it’s possible they can appear on the ESPN family of channels, very few Bundesliga games air on TV – only one or two, if any, per season. All games are on ESPN+.

Watch Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Borussia Dortmund in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only certain matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Borussia Dortmund Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can air all over the place. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Borussia Dortmund Streaming Options

ESPN+ will have you sorted for all of the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. Every match is available live. In the rare case a game airs on linear TV, ESPN+ has those games as well.

Watch Borussia Dortmund with ESPN+:

UEFA Champions League can be located Paramount+ in English. CBS and Univision networks do show select games, and you can find the relevant channels on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. But Paramount+ has all the games covered. ViX streams games in Spanish that don’t make it to Univision or TUDN.

There’s a slim chance a UEFA game featuring Dortmund may end up on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is free to stream.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Dortmund TV schedule page.

