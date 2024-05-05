Jamie Vardy may be about to trade in his successful Leicester City story for a Hollywood epic at Wrexham.

Just last week, Leicester won the Championship with a 3-0 victory against Preston North End; they had already regained their place in the Premier League within a year of their relegation.

Blackburn Rovers defeated Enzo Maresca’s squad 2-0 at home on Saturday, so ending the season.

At the King Power Stadium, nevertheless, the loss failed to damper enthusiasm. In celebration of their promotion, the squad took part in a bus parade across the city the next day.

Leading the pack, wearing sunglasses and waving to the audience, was Vardy, who scored 18 goals in the league this season.

Nevertheless, his romantic Foxes tale finally could eventually reach its last chapter with a happy ending after twelve years.

What now for Vardy?

At 37, Vardy’s career is coming to a close considering, but he has been nothing short of spectacular this season. His efforts have been instrumental in City’s Championship-winning run under Enzo Maresca.

Having to share playing time with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka has limited the England international’s league appearances to seventeen starts. Yet, he managed to count to 20 goals in 36 games played in all competitions.

Leicester secured their spot in the Premier League after overcoming a concerning downturn in February and March. Thus, Vardy’s four goals in his last three Championship games demonstrate just how important he has been.

However, by the end of June, his present contract will have expired, leaving him with an unknown future as we enter the summer. Leaving the King Power Stadium as a free agent will undoubtedly present him with plenty of choices.

Wrexham dreaming big

In fact, many teams in the Premier League or Championship could use his skills. Even Wrexham, who will be in League One, may yet be Vardy’s cup of tea. The club that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney run together has a reputation for luring stars from far higher echelons.

The Red Dragons’ concept attracted Football League stars like Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin while the team was still in the National League. They also have former Premier League player James McClean on their roster.

Because of their second-place performance in League Two, the Football League club have been promoted to League One. Going into next season, many consider them to be a heavy favorite to get to the Championship.

That being said, the team is now targeting promotion to the Championship as they have their sights set on the Premier League.

Even Wrexham director Humphrey Ker hasn’t eliminated the possibility of a daring effort to get Vardy in order to keep their top-division aspirations alive.

“There’s nothing to say that Jamie Vardy wouldn’t be a great Wrexham player. It’s not a name I’ve had mentioned inside the building before but, you know, age and profile wouldn’t put us off”, he told SPORTbible.

