In unbelievable fashion, Real Madrid scored two late goals to reach another Champions League Final. Entering the second leg level at two goals, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid competed to take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Final at Wembley. Two late goals from Joselu overturned Alphonso Davies’ game-opening goal to send Real Madrid through.

Joselu’s goals came in the 88th and 91st minutes of the game to defeat Bayern. However, it was not Real Madrid’s best performance, and it took a mistake from Manuel Neuer to let Real Madrid back into the game.

Bayern Munich opens the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu

The draw from the first leg set up a timid start to the second leg on Wednesday. Both Real Madrid and Bayern had decent chances in the first 45, with the hosts having the better opportunity. In the 13th minute, Dani Carvajal picked out Vinicius Junior inside the area. The Brazilian took the shot with his second touch. The slightest save from Manuel Neuer deflected the ball onto the post. The rebound came back to a rushing Rodrygo. Yet, the Brazilian’s shot against a calamitous Bayern defense was straight at Manuel Neuer, who gratefully claimed the ball.

Bayern’s best chance came via Harry Kane from distance. A deflection from Nacho looped into the area where Kane waited 24 yards from goal. The ball looped down, and Kane struck it sweetly on the volley. Although the ball looked like it was going wide, Andriy Lunin had to be sure as he guided it out for a corner.

The second half was far more open. In the first 10 minutes of the second half, both Bayern and Real Madrid had chances. Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies went close for the visitors. Real Madrid had two close calls, but it failed to test Manuel Neuer. Neuer was forced into action following a great solo run from Vinicius. Carving through the Bayern defense from the left side, Vinicius got a chance to crack a shot, and his shot was bound for the top corner. Neuer got across and fisted the ball away for a corner.

The first goal of the game arrived via an unexpected source. In the 68th minute, Jamal Musiala started a counter-attack with a defensive interception. He found Harry Kane up the field, who played a long-range pass to Alphonso Davies on the left side. The Canadian challenged Antonio Rudiger by cutting onto his right foot. He lashed a shot across Lunin, who was helpless as the ball sailed in.

In classic fashion, Madrid overturns the tie late

Madrid thought it equalized five minutes later. A disorganized piece of play from Real Madrid led to the ball bouncing in off a Bayern defender. However, a VAR review found that Nacho shoved Joshua Kimmich to the ground in the face during the buildup.

Neuer denied every Real Madrid attempt for the first 87 minutes. Yet, it was one of the worst moments of his career that would cost Bayern. A long-range shot from Vinicius bounced three yards in front of Neuer. The German failed to hold onto the ball, and Joselu came rushing in to score. Madrid was level on the night and on the tie.

However, Real Madrid was now the frontrunner to score the next goal. Even if extra time looked likely, Real Madrid always finds a way. Three minutes after its equalizer, Real Madrid took the lead on the night. Antonio Rudiger was up in the attack, and he crossed a ball into Joselu who guided the ball in. Originally, the referee flagged the play for offside, but both Rudiger and Joselu were clearly onside.

Madrid into Champions League Final on the back of late controversy

Bayern Munich had a shout for an equalizer in the 13th minute of stoppage time. A long all over the top was dealt with by Rudiger, but Bayern Munich recovered the ball in the box before Matthijs de Ligt powered it home. However, before that, the referees blew the whistle for offside. It was the opposite of what happened on Joselu’s second goal when referees allowed play to continue. There was nothing the referee could do in terms of VAR since the whistle had gone. The game finished, and Real Madrid advanced to another Champions League Final.

CBS referee analyst Christina Unkel said there were two refereeing errors on that final play. Not only was the play onside by Christina Unkel’s view. She says the referee should not have blown the play dead. She identified the moment as a key, critical error by this refereeing crew. De Ligt, who put the ball in the back of the net, called it a disgrace.

