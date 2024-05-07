The second spot in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Final comes down to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, with TV coverage from CBS now known. The first leg was available on the CBS broadcast channel, as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played out an exciting 2-2 draw. Fortunately for fans in the United States, the coverage of the second leg is largely similar.

Wednesday’s semifinal second leg from the Santiago Bernabeu is also available on CBS. Given the nature of these two teams, CBS is also allotting more time for pregame coverage. Even though kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET, pregame coverage on Paramount+ starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. That is also available on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Then, at 2 p.m., fans can tune into CBS for pregame coverage and the game’s live broadcast.

Here is all the crucial information for Wednesday’s second leg for American viewers of the UEFA Champions League.

TV coverage for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT – Wednesday, May 8

Stream now (in USA): Live on Paramount+ and CBS (available via Fubo)

Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green.

US TV: Match is on CBS.

Much like the rest of CBS’s coverage, the pregame broadcast features the regular cast of stars on the panel. Kate Abdo hosts the 90 minutes of coverage alongside Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Not only will the cast preview what is sure to be a great second leg between Bayern and Real Madrid. They will recap Tuesday evening’s action that saw Borussia Dortmund advance to the Champions League Final.

On the call for Wednesday’s game are Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green. This commentary duo was also in the booth for the first leg at the Allianz Arena. In Munich, Guillem Balague and Alessandro del Piero will be providing analysis pitchside while also conducting interviews before and after the game. Christina Unkel will also be on standby to break down any rule controversies from Wednesday’s game.

All square going to the Santiago Bernabeu

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played a 2-2 draw in the first leg. Based on the elimination of the away goals rule, that leaves a one-off game for either of these teams to join Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Final. Bayern and Real Madrid have met in the Champions League semifinals several times in their history. Trips to the Santiago Bernabeu have not been overly kind to Bayern. This is the seventh time the two have met in the semifinals of this competition. Bayern has only won at the Santiago Bernabeu once in those ties.

The most recent matchup between the two at the Santiago Bernabeu saw Real Madrid hold on to a 2-2 draw that sent it through to a third Champions League Final in a row. A draw will not be enough for either side to guarantee a spot in the Final at Wembley. Yet, if it does come down to penalties, history is on Bayern’s side. In the 2011/12 semifinals, Bayern Munich advanced past Real Madrid on penalties at the Santiago Bernabeu. Thomas Tuchel, who is still leaving at the end of the season, will face a major challenge in defying the tactics of Carlo Ancelotti.

