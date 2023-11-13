Wondering how to watch Bayern Munich on US TV and streaming? We’re here to help you find Germany’s top club on a screen near you.

Unstoppable Bayern

Bayern hold records for the most league and cup titles in German football history. And that includes an astounding eleven league crowns in a row from 2013-2023. That’s not the only impressive streak for the club – they also won the European Cup (Champions League) three times in a row in the 1970s. Back in the day it was legends like Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller patrolling the pitch for Die Bayern. Today’s Bayern sides still attract some of the best players in the world en route to their domination of the German game.

Where can I watch Bayern Munich?

Bayern’s reign over the Bundesliga also has them competing annually in the Champions League. Here’s where you can find the Bavarians in every major competition:

Watch Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga:

TV: ABC*, ESPN*, ESPN2*, ESPN Deportes*

Streaming: ESPN+

*While it’s possible they can appear on the ESPN family of channels, very few Bundesliga games air on TV – only one or two, if any, per season. All games are on ESPN+.

Watch Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Bayern Munich in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only certain matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Bayern Munich Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can be aired anywhere that shows soccer. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Bayern Munich Women:

TV: N/A

Streaming: DAZN

Both the Frauen-Bundesliga and UEFA Women’s Champions League are featured on DAZN.

Bayern Munich Streaming Options

All you need to watch Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal games is ESPN+. Every game Bayern is featured. VERY rarely league games make it to linear TV, but you’ll find those on ESPN+ as well.

Watch Bayern Munich with ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

UEFA Champions League features on Paramount+ in English. Some matches do air on linear CBS and Univision channels, and you’ll see those networks included on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. However Paramount+ has all the games covered.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, but it’s unlikely a marquee UEFA match such as one including Bayern would end up there.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Bayern TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch Bayern Munich? Let us know in the comments section!