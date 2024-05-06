The second leg of the semifinal between PSG and Borussia Dortmund has TV coverage that differs from last week’s first leg. Following Borussia Dortmund’s narrow 1-0 victory over Kylian Mbappe and PSG, Edin Terzic and company have one foot in the final for the first time since 2013. However, it will need some form of a result at the Parc des Princes to ensure it earns a ticket to Wembley.

In the first leg, coverage was available on both CBS and Paramount+. That is not the case for Tuesday’s game in France. For viewers in the United States, coverage of the UEFA Champions League semifinal between PSG and Borussia Dortmund is only available on Paramount+, which means there is no over-the-air TV broadcast. Paramount+ has been the home of the Champions League in the United States for several years. As usual, it will have pregame and postgame coverage.

Tuesday’s game kicks off from the Parc des Princes at 3 p.m. ET. However, coverage starts well before then. Also, it goes well after the final whistle. Here is all the information you need ahead of Tuesday’s game in the Champions League semifinals.

TV coverage for PSG vs Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT – Tuesday, May 7

Stream now (in USA): Live on Paramount+.

Commentators: Chris Wittyngham and Ray Hudson.

US TV: Match is exclusively on Paramount+.

With the game only airing on Paramount+ at 3 p.m. ET, it makes sense that the buffer coverage is also on Paramount+. This is the only game on Tuesday, with the prematch show of the UEFA Champions League Today starting at 2 p.m., one hour before kickoff. Yet, this program is also available on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network. Similarly, the one-hour postgame program is also available on both Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, back in the studio, will be featuring throughout CBS’s coverage of Tuesday’s game. Peter Schmeichel and Anita Jones will be in Paris to give analysis of both teams before and after the game. Also, Christina Unkel is on standby for officiating controversy. Chris Wittyngham and Ray Hudson, the duo that called the first leg, reprise their roles for this week’s second leg.

Slim lead for Borussia Dortmund in a hostile environment

Dortmund’s one-goal lead after the first leg is important, but it is not close to a sure-fire spot in London later this season. This will be the fourth game between Dortmund and PSG this season. In the group stage, PSG and Dortmund drew in Germany. However, on matchday one, PSG defeated Dortmund, 2-0. That result would be enough to send PSG through to the club’s second Champions League Final in its history.

History is not on Dortmund’s side. This is the German side’s fourth time playing away in Paris. It has drawn one game and lost twice, including the fixture earlier this season. In each of those games, Dortmund failed to score. Granted, the last time the UEFA Champions League Final was at Wembley Stadium, Borussia Dortmund played. By chance, if the German side advances, it would set up a potential rematch of the 2013 Final where the Black and Yellows lost to fellow German club Bayern Munich.

