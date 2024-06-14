Germany opened Euro 2024 in some style on Friday, as the host nation routed Scotland. A trio of first-half goals from three goal-scorers sank 10-man Scotland before the second 45. The Scots, which put together a brilliant qualifying campaign under Steve Clarke, capitulated in the first game of the group stage.

Although it is still early in the tournament, and 22 teams have yet to kick a ball, Germany made an early case as the tournament favorite. It took Germany all of 11 minutes to open the scoring under Julian Nagelsmann in an official competition. Florian Wirtz, fresh off a historic campaign with Bundesliga-winning Bayer Leverkusen, beat Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn with a low-driven shot. Gunn got a hand on the ball, but the power forced the shot over the line.

Eight minutes later, Germany had a two-goal advantage. This time, it was Jamal Musiala who applied the finishing touch. However, the build-up to the goal traces back to Ilkay Gundogan. The Barcelona midfielder played a splendid ball between the Scotland lines to Kai Havertz. The Arsenal forward eventually found Musiala, who rifled it into the net.

Things nearly got worse for Scotland in the 26th minute. Already trailing by two, the referee pointed to the spot after a challenge from a pair of Scotland defenders brought down Musiala. Fortunately for Scotland, the challenge occurred just outside the box. Germany failed to produce from the free kick.

That said, Germany did establish a three-goal lead by the end of the half. Approaching the end of the first interval, Ryan Porteous committed a reckless challenge on Gundogan in the box. Upon a VAR review, the referee brandished the red card to Porteous. Havertz made no mistake from the spot, as Germany closed the first half with a three-goal lead.

Germany adds to Scotland woes in Euro 2024 opener

At this point, Scotland’s main concern had to be goal differential. At Euro 2024, two-thirds of teams get through. At Euro 2016 and 2020, that included teams on three points. Scotland has two games where it can earn points, as Germany was always going to be its most challenging group-stage game. However, a dismal goal differential can hamper that chance of going through.

Trailing by three and down one man, Scotland had to minimize the damage. Unfortunately, in that case, Germany pressed on against the 10 Scots.

Niclas Füllkrug made it 4-0 after an hour. Scotland did eventually pull one back via an Antonio Rüdiger own goal. That cut it back down to a three-goal deficit. However, Emre Can ensured the hosts left with a four-goal victory. He scored in the third minute of stoppage time as Germany won, 5-1.

For both Germany and Scotland, the focus immediately shifts to the next game. On Saturday, the other teams in the group — Hungary and Switzerland — play one another. On Wednesday, June 19, Germany takes on Hungary in Stuttgart. Later that day, Scotland looks to bounce back against Switzerland. Coverage of both games is available in the United States on FOX’s channels.