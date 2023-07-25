Our Hungary national team TV Schedule has all the information for you to follow their exploits in European competitions and beyond.

Once a feared power in European international football, Hungary have been eclipsed by other nations in recent decades. However, the team is hoping to return to its former glory.

Where can I watch the Hungary match?

First game: October 12, 1902 (Loss vs Austria in Vienna)

Manager: Marco Rossi

Best World Cup finish: Runner-up (1938, 1954)

Best European Championship Finish: Third (1964)

Hungary TV schedule and streaming links

The European Championship (Euros) can be found on FOX networks, up through the 2028 tournament. In English, these games will be found on FOX, FS1, and FS2.

Certain Euro games however will be exclusively shown on Fubo. Euro qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, and various friendly matches are also part of this rights deal.

TelevisaUnivision (Univision & TUDN in the USA) hold the Spanish-language rights. You’ll find games televised on those two networks, with the balance of matches streaming live on ViX or ViX+.

If Hungary makes it to the 2026 World Cup, you’ll find games on FOX Sports (English), as well as Telemundo/Peacock (Spanish).

Hungary National Team History

Despite being a part of the same political entity, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Hungary, alongside Austria, formed their own football programs at the turn of the 20th century.

In fact, their first match was against one another, with Austria triumphing 5-0. At the end of World War I, England petitioned FIFA to kick the Central Powers (which included Hungary) out of the organization. When they refused, England, along with Wales, Scotland and Ireland, actually resigned from FIFA.

It was the mid-20th century that saw Hungary’s golden era. They weren’t invited to the inaugural World Cup in 1930. However, they had strong showings in 1934 and 1938, making the quarterfinals and finishing runner-up, respectively. After not entering in 1950, they again finished second in 1954.

The 1950s “Magnificent Magyars” team was one of the greatest international sides of all time. They went on a remarkable 43-6-1 run (the lone loss being to West Germany in the World Cup final in 1954) from 1950 until 1956.

They also did very well at the Olympic Games from 1952-1972 – medalling in all five tournaments they entered in that span. This included three gold medals – at Helsinki 1954, Tokyo 1964 and Mexico City 1968.

Hungary’s success at Euros also came during this timeframe. A third place finish in 1964, and fourth in 1972, were their highest achievements in the tournament.

1972 would mark the end of an era. While Hungary did qualify for the 1978, 82, and 86 World Cups, they exited in the group stage. Those three appearances are the only times to date they have qualified since 1966.

It would be 44 long years from 1972 until 2016 when Hungary returned to Euros. They qualified again in 2020, hopefully a sign of things to come for the nation.

Hungary news and feature stories

