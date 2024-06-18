The 2024 Copa America is the second edition of the tournament on FOX, and it is using many familiar voices in its broadcasting assignments. There will be six teams from CONCACAF competing in the tournament, including the United States. Therefore, FOX is using its top names for coverage.

The top pair for the tournament is John Strong and Stu Holden. Strong and Holden have spent more time together than any other broadcasting duo on TV. Not only did they work the 2021 Copa America for FOX. They have extensive experience calling the World Cup, including the 2022 tournament. In Qatar, they worked the games involving the USMNT and other major contests throughout the tournament.

FOX is using just two other broadcast pairs for games throughout the tournament. One of those is JP Dellacamera with analyst Cobi Jones. This duo was also in Qatar working World Cup games. Finally, Luis Omar Tapia will work play-by-play duties alongside Maurice Edu. Edu has had several jobs in American soccer media, and that includes USMNT games with different broadcasters. Luis Omar Tapia only joined the FOX group of play-by-play voices earlier this year, but he also brings extensive experience to the Copa America booth. Now, we know which broadcast pair is working certain games.

FOX will also revert to the world-feed commentary of some crews. That applies to the fixtures in the final matchday that happen simultaneously. To ensure the commentators are not overworked, FOX is giving each of them at least one day off when possible.

FOX Copa America group stage assignments

FOX’s coverage of the Copa America is spread across three channels. Fox Sports 1 will have the majority of the games, with the FOX over-the-air channel having several games, including two involving the USMNT. The other three games will be available on Fox Sports 2. Those are during the final matchday of the group stage.

World Soccer Talk’s Copa America TV schedule provides the times and links for each of the games throughout the tournament. That includes the knockout stage contests, even though we do not know who will be competing yet.

For the group stage, here is who will be on the call for FOX’s coverage of the Copa America.

Thursday, June 20

8 p.m. ET — Argentina vs. Canada. Fox Sports 1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Friday, June 21

8 p.m. ET — Peru vs. Chile. Fox Sports 1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Saturday, June 22

6 p.m. ET — Ecuador vs. Venezuela. Fox Sports 1. — Luis Omar Tapia and Maurice Edu.

9 p.m. ET — Mexico vs. Jamaica. Fox Sports 1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Sunday, June 23

6 p.m. ET — United States vs. Bolivia. FOX. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

9 p.m. ET — Uruguay vs. Panama. FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Monday, June 24

6 p.m. ET — Colombia vs. Paraguay. Fox Sports 1. — Luis Omar Tapia and Maurice Edu.

9 p.m. ET — Brazil vs. Costa Rica. Fox Sports 1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Tuesday, June 25

6 p.m. ET — Peru vs. Canada. Fox Sports 1. — Luis Omar Tapia and Maurice Edu.

9 p.m. ET — Chile vs. Argentina. Fox Sports 1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Wednesday, June 26

6 p.m. ET — Ecuador vs. Jamaica. Fox Sports 1. — Luis Omar Tapia and Maurice Edu.

9 p.m. ET — Venezuela vs. Mexico. Fox Sports 1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Thursday, June 27

6 p.m. ET — Panama vs. United States. FOX. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

9 p.m. ET — Uruguay vs. Bolivia. FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Friday, June 28

6 p.m. ET — Colombia vs. Costa Rica. Fox Sports 1. — Luis Omar Tapia and Maurice Edu.

9 p.m. ET — Paraguay vs. Brazil. Fox Sports 1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Saturday, June 29

8 p.m. ET — Canada vs. Chile. Fox Sports 2. — World Feed.

8 p.m. ET — Argentina vs. Peru. Fox Sports 1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Sunday, June 30

8 p.m. ET — Mexico vs. Ecuador. FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

8 p.m. ET — Jamaica vs. Venezuela. Fox Sports 1. — Luis Omar Tapia and Maurice Edu.

Monday, July 1

9 p.m. ET — Bolivia vs. Panama. Fox Sports 2. — World Feed.

9 p.m. ET — United States vs. Uruguay. Fox Sports 1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Tuesday, July 2

9 p.m. ET — Costa Rica vs. Paraguay. Fox Sports 2. — World Feed.

9 p.m. ET — Brazil vs. Colombia. Fox Sports 1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

