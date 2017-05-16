Home
FOX to broadcast final day of Bundesliga season across FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus

May 16, 2017 FOX Sports, Leagues: Bundesliga, Soccer On TV 1 Comment

FOX Sports will broadcast the final day of the 2016/17 Bundesliga season live across the FOX network, FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.

The “all in” coverage of the Bundesliga will include the game between Bayern Munich and Freiburg on the over-the-air FOX network, as well as the relegation battle between Hamburg and Wolfsburg on FS1, while Dortmund-Werder Bremen will be on FOX Soccer Plus and, lastly, all of the other games will be shown on FS2 via the MultiMatch 90 format.

Here’s the schedule of games for the final day of the Bundesliga season (all times Eastern USA):

Saturday, May 20

Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg, 9:30am, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO and fubo Premier (via FOX Sports GO authentication) (free 7-day trial)

Hamburg vs. Wolfsburg, 9:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)

Hertha Berlin vs. Leverkusen, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)

Frankfurt vs. Leipzig, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)

Monchengladbach vs. Darmstadt, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)

Koln vs. Mainz, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)

Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)

Ingolstadt vs. Schalke, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)

One Response

  1. NaBUru38 May 16, 2017

    Too bad they don’t use FX and FXX.

