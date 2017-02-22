2.4 million soccer fans watched Chivas-Club America Súper Clásico on Univision

Last weekend’s Súper Clásico between Chivas and Club America was the most-watched soccer game on any network in 2017, averaging 2.4 million total viewers.
The 2.4 million number exceeded the 1.92 million number that watched the Super Clasico in September, 2017
The broadcast on Univision Deportes featured longtime rivals América and Chivas aired Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET on Univision Network with a simulcast on Univision Deportes.
Coverage of the Súper Clásico match made Univision the number 1 broadcast station during the time-period (10:00 pm-12:00 am ET, live across time zones) among: Total viewers 2+ in Los Angeles, adults 18-49 in Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Phoenix and Sacramento; and adults 18-34 in Los Angeles, Houston, Phoenix and Sacramento.
The match was also streamed live in English-language to more than 24,000 viewers on Facebook Live, featuring commentary by Nico Cantor and Ramses Sandoval.