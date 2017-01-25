Niang set for Watford as Milan look to Ocampos

Turin (Italy) (AFP) – Out-of-favour AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang is set to join Premier League strugglers Watford on a loan deal as the Rossoneri look to lure Lucas Ocampos to the San Siro, Milan CEO Adriano Galliani said Wednesday.
Niang has dropped down the pecking order in the Rossoneri squad having initially shown plenty of promise following his return from a loan spell at Genoa last year.
Milan coach Vincenzo Montella left the French striker out of his squad for Wednesday’s Cup quarter-final at Juventus, where Galliani told Rai Sport: “It’s almost confirmed. We’ve agreed the terms with Watford and given Niang permission to go to London for a medical.”
Seven-time champions Milan, who sit seventh in Serie A at 11 points behind leaders Juventus, are hoping to return to Europe next campaign after several seasons watching from the sidelines.
Montella has targeted Genoa forward Lucas Ocampos and added: “Genoa will answer us in the next few days. Ocampos is a great choice.”
Niang, meanwhile, could be handed the task of trying to save Watford from relegaion. They sit seventh from bottom, eight points above the safety zone.