Who Is Abu Dhabi United Group?

What is known about the Abu Dhabi United Group, the new owners of Manchester City Football Club?
Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment (ADUG) is the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi royal family. ADUG is expected to be represented on the new board by Dr Sulaiman Al Fahim (pictured below), the chief executive officer of Hydra Properties. Through Hydra Properties Al Fahim is already involved in several sports sponsorship deals, and is building a new football academy in Abu Dhabi with Inter Milan.
Hydra has signed over US$2 billion worth of projects, and has become one of the region’s fastest growing property companies, with major projects planned in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Dr. Sulaiman Al Fahim is known as “The Donald Trump Of Abu Dhabi.”
Abu Dhabi is the capital and second most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after Dubai. It is also the seat of government of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi lies on a T-shaped island jutting into the Persian Gulf from the central western coast. Approximately 850,000 people live in Abu Dhabi as of 2008. One of the world’s largest producers of oil, Abu Dhabi has actively attempted to diversify its economy in recent years through investments in financial services and tourism. Abu Dhabi city is the seat of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is ruled by Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, – the President of the UAE.
The Abu Dhabi United Group is part of the oil rich state’s sovereign wealth fund ADIA which manages £500billion of assets and is the world’s second biggest institutional investor, behind the Bank of Japan, according to the Oxford Business Group.
Abu Dhabi manages oil reserves worth an estimated $1trillion (£555billion).
Dr Al Fahim has studied at American business schools, receiving his PhD in Real Estate Investment and an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from Kogod School of Business from the American Universtity in Washington DC.
Dr Al Fahim is ranked number 16 in the Arabian Power’s list of the 100 Most Powerful Arabs this year.
The multi billionaire plans on doing for Manchester City what Roman Abramovich has done at Chelsea. Dr Al Fahim is prepared to break transfer records and to develop a relationship between Abu Dhabi and Manchester City with the possibility of City playing friendlies or Premier League matches in Abu Dhabi.
This is terrible.
A complete over turning of the legacy of English football.
I’m sick over it.
As I was saying before being cut off, at a certain point foreign ownership of historically British clubs has to be stopped especially by people this unseemly.
Thaskin was a football man, and someone who made his money on the up and up. My knoweldge of Thai politics is limited but the Ecomomist articles and others have actually made me feel bad for him and many Thai people I have met like him.
Now the club is passing from a football man to an investment group looking to prostitute the club for financial gain. Soon football will pass from the passionate to the unwatchable realm of american professional sports where most owners are not concerned about a winning product but in lining their pockets.
That’s why I stick to college sports in the US and the only professional sport I follow is international football.
In my point of view, the club will gain allot from this deal. Abudhabi Investment Group will solve all the club financial problems and help the club to be one of the best within short time.
The group is one of the most powerfull investment group in the world , it is well established and has strong support from the royal family in Abudhabi.
I will take the unpopular view and say it’s wonderful news. The only way to break up the hold of 2+2+16 is for some outside group with a lot of cash to elevate some team by an influx of cash. It’s the only way that the other 16 can break into the top. Some of you may have heard Steve Bruce’s comments over the weekend but there is no EPL, there are 3 different leagues in the so called EPL and the only way to change it is outside cash. Fact of life. The EPL wants to be the top soccer/football league in the world and sell it’s product in every country. Foreign money is a fact. I only hope Everton is next!
as a manchester city fan although im glad we will suceed i cant help but feel the character of the club and younger players is shot id rather challenge uefa and be english. just look at chelsea or manchester united or liverpool its all going down hill
Como faço para enviar proposta de patrocínio para kart
seriously!! Is winning everything considred goingdown hill? Manchester City fans should than all the gods they could possibly thank for this, now at least the wont be called the bitters because maybe they will actually win something.
Just want to say that I’m loving all the attention my country of United Arab Emirates is getting!
what country you are an indian , darka darka, you are trying to make a joke on people you dont know. sanjay is an indian name , are u trying to be local of the uae that bad. and dont tell me i was born in the uae , that does not work……
Al Fahim is not the owner of the club because he bought the ManCity using the companies money, if he had bought the club using his own money then it would be his. Roman Abramovich on the other hand bought Chelsea using his own money, not with the money of the company he owns.
Also Chelsea are by no means a club going downhill as Abramovich makes billions a year which he uses on Chelsea, infact he was even willing to pay $200m to buy Messi and bolster Chelsea’s squad. Chelsea already have a base of good veteran and youth players, and dont neccesarily have to spend that kind of money on buying players.
The guy issued a statement saying that he wanted to buy just about every named player you can think of, and went to far as to suggest that he’d bid $135m GBP for CR7 – that doesn’t sound like a group that’s in it for the money, and these guy are already worth more than a TRILLION USD collectively.
I think that they’re concerned about winning at any cost – these guys are going to spend money, and lots of it. Whether they’ll do it wisely is another question altogether…
If the motivation isn’t purely a love of the game, it probably also has a lot to do with prestige and the sibling rivalry between UAE’s two wealthiest cities (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). They are in a “sports arms race” right now, with both of them doing everything that they can to attract top-tier sports teams and events to their own city.
Dubai has the cool indoor skiing joint, the first Tiger Woods-designed golf course, and a few other things – Abu Dhabi has an F1 race andf now a Premiership team. Id wager that Dubai ends up buying Newcastle, Arsenal, or Liverpool before too long.
Worst case scenario, they’ll be doing some off-season friendlies in UAE. There are far worse things to be than a trillionaire’s hobby – and given the alternative I’d think that the City fans are pretty happy right now.
Wealthy benefactors aren’t always a bad thing, and they might restore some degree of parity to the league. Even as a United fan, I’d be happy to see the Big Four turn into the Big 6 or even the Big 8 over the next decade.
i will also go with the unpopular view because its going to bring more competition and equality that existed since the english league started to the ninties. were every team was oppurtuned to win.
what made the big four was finance basiclly.so any club could join them if they could match them financially.
The arabs arrived in the UK 30 years ago and transformed the horse racing industry for the good. So why can’t they do the same for football?
I believe that money doesn’t have as much influence in football as most people think. Just because you can gather the best players in the world and play them together dos not mean they will have chemistry. Basically, this team will become a major ego-battling ground. I think the Man City owners are taking the wrong approach to creating a team worthy of the Premeirship title.
This is terrible! I think Mcity will become big club.
absolute rubbish.
this kinda thing makes u wonder what football is coming to these days.
the answer = business and money.
half of these people come in knowing nothing about the passion involved in the game of football…or even the rules!
it makes me sick when things like this happen as it takes away from what english football is about.
just look at how they signed robinho…he was so intent on playing for chelsea then…MONEY came in…in one day…and trust me he’s not goin to mcfc for any other reason.
then they’re talking about buying torres, messi, ronaldinho, and even cristiano ronaldo…from their rival club!!!
they know NOTHING about our football.
but trust me…most of those deals…will NEVER happen no matter how much money they can throw at them.
robinho made a huge mistake. because i think this will do nothing but merely improve their league position 1 or 2 spaces.
ah…but it looks like money is taking over our beautiful game.
and its a sad day.
i agree wit mufc wt a shit . the beautiful game the passion involved all goin down teh drains. theses ppl who buy teh clubs dont even a know a shit bout teh game. a club in usa when it was being taken over by a company teh owners didnt even wt a red card does to a player in football thts how much they care bout teh game passion for. thts y i love spanish football not only cause its skillfull n competetive bt also teh way teh clubs r run most of them are owned by fans. n except barca n real none of them have like big cheaque books bt still compete at teh top level of foot ball n make teh best out of w/e they have. most of teh clubs in la liga keep facing financial difficulties bt stil they do so well at european n domestic level. even teh players have bcome asses just play for teh moneynt for teh love of teh game. players like ronaldo, rooney, adebayor just want big wages n thts it. its seriously is so sad tht all this bussines n money is killing teh passion n spirit for teh game.
An excellent follow-up piece by David Conn of The Guardian:
http://tinyurl.com/5klz8m
Cheers,
The Gaffer
A message to mufc fan jamaica1.Talk about bitter red!you have been buying your way to winning trophies for a long time now.just because somebody has come along to blow you out of your arm chair you carnt stand it.If the beautiful game is being taken over by money its clubs like yours that started it!TRUST ME!
Beginning of the end for football was when AbramoRich took over Chelsea. The premier league will become a billionaires playground, with players loyalty heavily comprimised for riches and footballs soul being crushed by the demand of over night success and trophys and managers being lucky to last a season if they fail to deliver (Mark Hughes your time is ticking!!!). one thing for sure, i feel for any young british boy / teenage with first team premiership ambitions because spaces will be way fewer in future with clubs opting to pay millions and fight bidding wars for whoever is the new ‘pele’ coming from europe or south america as oppose to nurturing the young Beckhams, Rooneys and Owens of the future.
FAO: MUFC FAN JAMAICA1
I agree with what you say, however, you have to come to terms with football these days, it is no longer as passionate as “it used to be.” Players consider everything in todays world, they consider family, where they live and the key thing is based on money. In the past there was not a lot of money based in football…in terms of wages, therefore, players stuck with one team and grew with that club as if it was a family. Money is more important to any kind of loyalty in modern society no matter what business you are in, when I say business that does include football too as football is no longer a sport it is more of an investment and business. I guarantee you, that you would leave a job for more money, or move football teams for more money (unless it was the team you support, Man Utd in your case and Charlton in mine)
Like you though, I would much prefer football to be played as it was in the “good ol’ days.” Things are getting out of hands, there should be a limit on wages, transfers and signing on fees, sadly though it is far to late for the FA to do anything about it.
not just saying this as a man utd fan but as a football fan in general. the epl is no longer about football, its about business and money. if a team becomes a billionaires hobby- what happens when this billionaire decides to call it a day, then who will pay the players ridiculously high wages? i do not at all agree that footballers be paid huge amounts of money for training 4 days a week running around a little and kicking a football when the hard working class people out there are struggling to get by…..money has ruined football….RIP Passionate Football!!!!!
and for the record i agree that it was manchester united that started this huge spending and im not happy about it. come on its got to stop, what happened to nurturing home grown players…take 1967 for example when celtic won the european cup..of their starting 11 not one of them came from more than 15 miles from celtic park. this is an achievement that shall NEVER be accomplished again. british youngsters with a dream of playing in the EPL>>Uefa should enforce a rule that each EPL club has to field at least 3 homegrown players (ie trained by club) and a further 4 english national players. which leaves scope for 4 international players to be fielded in the starting 11….COME ON PLATINI ACT ON THIS !!!!
Definitely a black day for football, i think and i am not entirely up to speed on this a team in Germany is doing the same thing and buying expensive players and the ownership bought a cheap club, got them up to the to pand are now a reasonable force in the bundesliga. – i forget the name of the team. Its not building a fanbase and developing players anymore. Its about signing the best players for the most ludicrous prices. As a City fan I would be delighted – they can now compete with the best. Chelsea started this nonsense (Abramovich rather than Chelsea) and its now getting out of control. Football spending should be tied to your income and not a billionaires wallet. Arsenal generate their own income and do a great job, it is doable but this is now a joke. It wont change without legislation either. Robinho getting 160,000 a week is laughable – he’s not that good, i cant see him having a big impact in England and yet he has become the highest paid footballer on the planet by a non-football man. I hate the way football is going , i really do. Its now to the point where you need a rich Russian or Saudi or Sheik or billionaire entrepreneur to fund your club or you havent a chance.
I am just reading the perry Groves biography, terrific stuff and harkens back to a different time – of only 20 years ago where Perry got 350 for a win bonus and at one point was on 350 pounds a week at Arsenal, a lot of the players were English and the league was more interesting. The quality has since improved of the product but the game itself has gone backwards.
PS) I am a gooner and dont begrudge a lub having a billionaire but I begrudge football for allowing it.
I still don’t understand… how the hell are foreign players hurting the English national team? By the time you get to that level, either you can play or you can’t…
Legislating that each team must field 7 crappy domestic players isn’t going to accomplish anything other than lowering the standard of play in the league.
England’s problem is poor coaching and a mediocre generation of players… crap is crap, my friend – and England are crap right now.
Can Abu Dhabi sponsor the Big Issue Namibia to participate in the upcoming homeless world cup taking place in Melbourne, Australia this Decemeber 2008. It will only cost them 30 000 USD. This will be your first investment in a developing economy of less that 2.1 million people in Southern Africa. If you invest here you change the lives of homeless people. For more infromation about the project don’t hesitate to contact me on +264 61 242216 or mobile +264-81 3680106. Thanks and hope to hear from you soon.
Seems like EPL is now all about MONEY and who has the most. Not so much about the game it self
I guess we know now why the price of gas has been going up.
?eyh al_fahim bu dünya fani bu kadar paray? da??t?oyprsun biraz borç verirmisin..bana i?lerim çok kötüye gidiyor bu türkiyede vermezsende can?n saolsunn allah yard?mc?n olsun
Mr. Dr Al Fahim
Could you give me 100 million euros?I´d love to buy a yacht and a Bentley.
Please, 100 million is nothing for you. I beg
Kik
Im a life long man city fan living in blackburn, only today i was speaking to a rovers fan, he was telling me how the abu dhabi united money is going to spoil the EPL, but he forgets that it was jack walker who paid for the title from his own companys profits no so long ago, ok the ADUG money is way way more but it all started with them, funny how they dont like it when it not there team winning, also look how the great have fallen will this happen to city after the billionairs are bored with there new toys………!
Why don’t these Trillionaires go and build leagues in their own country and bring the best players to their leagues.
It would be like the Queen buying a team in the UAE and buying all the best players in the world.
OK the Queen here can’t afford it but these Sheikh’s can ?
It is abhorent that these people throw so much frivolous money around encouraging players who have never heard of their club to play for them whatever the cost when millions of their own citizens are starving, have no running water and live in medieval poverty.
These people should be stopped. They are using state money to pay for their hobbies whilst their people are ‘raped’, ‘tortured’ and have no freedom or votes.
Sorry some Arab nations until they adopt a democratic state should not be welcome and do not fit under the ‘fit and proper person’ rule.
Sorry City fans (not a bitter Spurs fan) just a realist and these people should not be allowed to do this
Oi ! You should stop complaining and accept it. The club put itself up for sale. It does not belong to the fans any more than M&S belongs to the people who shop there. As for ‘wasted money’ the UAE doesn’t dole out money to ‘wasters’ the way we do in the UK.
congrates to man city not sure how liverpool man u and arsenal feel about it but it wont make any difference to chelsea , so city have an endless pit of cash well how does that effect chelsea ,so do we and yes city did get robinho from under our noses but only because chelsea would not allow real madrid to hold them to ransom for a player not worth what city paid and by doing that they have now told every team around the world that they can sell there players for much much more then they are worth and chelsea buy refusing to budge they have let know that players do have a cut off price money will not win tropheys good management skills does that ,i know ,chelsea won nothing last season ,is it good for the game ,well i dont know some will say yes others will say no but again as a chelsea fan , thank you roman for making a stand lets get players who want to play for the club not just the money robinho was a great player in spain but this is england and mark huges has one hell of a job on his hands cant see him lasting more then 2 seasons got a funny feeling a certain portugise man managing in italy may find his way back to england along the line but good luck anyway ,
Money wont buy you championships look at real madrid, or even chelsea, the spend millions every year and havent one the champions league in a while, there are alot of teams for someone to say we are gonna be the best team and nothing is going to stop us is ridiculous, are we forgetting that some players pllay for the team not for the money we still have people with charater, dont forget barcelona, juventus, milan, inter, liverpool, real, arsenal, and MAN UTD all these teams have the same goal win everything but only one can win, so abu dhabi ow however your name is good luck but overtaking MAN UTD will be a hard task.
reply for spurs76 – u clearly have no clue about the UAE, when u talk about abu dhabi, none of those BBC and CNN propaganda apply. I am a well travelled english country-girl who runs co-operations there. Poverty has no place in the UAE, the west simply need to get off the dole and start to re-think our future, otherwise not only man city, but counties and major cities can be bought too…….and i really ain’t bluffing.
Imagine a situation that is happening all over the country in leagues that are the back bone of all that is great and crap about English football, the clubs who just get by and also the clubs that occasionally get a much needed cash injection from a local boy made good….suppose the situation arises and the likelihood of a return on investment for a championship club is a little dodgy and the likely response by fans at the charitable gesture in the disguise of a business move is a humorous one regarding how “we” get a millionaire and man city etc get billionaires….is this likely to inspire these occasional acts of much needed charity….not a chance, football in England is going to change massively and for the worse (in my opinion)…people are sick of the complete bullshit….and it is complete bullshit while the majority of fans are left in some kind of horrible mess.
Time for revolution me thinks…..all it needs is some fan power and the tv networks.
The Abu Dhabi United Group i.e. Dr Sulaiman Al-Fahim must have bought Manchester United instead of Manchester City. The Glazers are selfish…..they dont take out the money…
roman abramovich is bollocks- he sold part of sibneft- which he inherited from boris , to fund his purchase of chelsea.- he says im going to pay £xxx millions of pounds- but does- he…………….. has he………………the transfer of robinho was the largest ever in premier league history. ADUG mean business. 30,40,50 even 200 millions nothing to them- thats pocket change compared to the multi billion pound construction of cities,theme parks, buildings etc.- its all well and good to say , yes im rich, i can put in a world record bid, which is never really confirmed only a rumour. Chelsea had been pondering over buying robinho for ages..and ages..and ages. ADUG brought city, brought robinho in a matter of days. Outbidded chelsea. These guys have deep pockets, they will bid for the superstars. whatever, anyone says, Abramovich has been officially dethroned hes no longer mr moneybags autocrat get whatever i want, ADUG are the kings now
you are an idiot!they will never make financial gain from man city in our life time do the math you moron
Robinho was intent more on leaving Real Madrid than on playing for Chelsea. He obviously did not like being used as a bait to recruit C. Ronaldo. Hope Robinho scores a few goals in the Manchester derby.
perchè non trovo unsocio sceicco?
Soy hincha de un equipo de futbol de tercera división de la Rep. Argentina llamado Club
Atletico Talleres cuyo presupuesto del plantel es de 35.000 pesos mensuales( 10.000 dolares)la verdad es un club umilde del cual han salido jugadores de la talla de Sergio
Zanetti jugador del Inter de Italia, German Denis delantero del Napoli de Italia para nosotros es un placer verlos jugar en las mejores ligas del mundo y un orgullo pero lamentablemente estamos pasando por un momento muy dificil y se nos esta haciendo casi imposible mantener el plantel y nos gustaria tener a alguien que se pudiera hacer cargo y poder aprovechar todo el potencial de jugadores con el que contamos ya que es una zona muy futlolera es la localidad donde nacio Diego Maradona desde ya muchas gracias y espero poder seguir hablandoles de mi QUERIDO TALLERES.
i am 18 how can i join the football academy in Abu Dhabi and what is the procedure
I support abu dhabi group and manchester city… please take jose mourinho to manchester city because he is the only manager that can do a lot better with big money
It will be devestating for clubs like Chelsea who are in the big time only due to the power of money and when Manchester City out bid them and possibly put them out of the champions league( because Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool have strong youth structures and have been constantly good) they can go the way of Leeds who after a few years of missing champions league football went into financial termoil and are in league 1 the third tier of english football. And the british culture was lost when the EPL was created, it became more european after that so anyone thinking it will loose its tradition is mistaken.
Good on the United Arab Emirates. May they host a tremendous Club World Cup this year. I hope the stadiums they provide are top-notch, and that they are packed (they better be) for the games. I expect nothing but quality for the world’s top 2 football clubs.
ok!…
My comments are about the Manchester City, that contract a lot of strikers and have one of the worses defenders in the League, if you see the statistics the team suffered almost more goals than the strikers did. A good team are not only strikers, but a good midfielder and excellent defense.
salut monsieur je suis joel fami orphelin de pere et de mere .Footballeur avec pas assez de moyen j’ai perdus mes deux parents pendant la crise de la cote d’ivoire je suis ivoirien et je vie actuellement en cote d’ivoire le football est ma passion j’aimerais etre 1 jour 1 footballeur tres celebre mais selà pourrais se réaliser par le bière de votre soutient, monsieur votre club Manchester City est un club que j’admis beaucoup .surtout avec des stars comme Adebayor,Carlos Tevez,Bellami et surtout le pros ivoirien Touré Kolo Habib c’est par se grand honneur que je vous laisserais monsieur qye dieu vous benis on se reveras sur msn inchalow
I would like yhttp://www.racingportuense.es/ou to Visualise a very worthwhile and fruitful association with our club´s project in Spain, investing for the future. will provide a perfect platform for our nextstars project for sponsors, advertisers and investors to get involved in giving a “second chance” to players released from the Premier Academy League in England. We house and develop identified top youth talent for whom we offer part ownership. We want partners to share our determination to win. To mark the way from rejection to TRIUMPH. To push boundaries, plan and prepare to continuously do better. Create lasting brand memories for our sponsors, associated with a project of rekindling diminishing dreams. A project that gives the message “Yes, you can”. This ground breaking model will engage press and gain widespread support from all football fans. Dream, create, evolve and grow is our goal.
i am a Cameroon of age 25yrs and has interest to form the machester city supporter group in my country.Also i will like to send players for test matches at Abu Dhabi.My full contact are
mesumbe solomon same
p.o.box1321 limbe
Tel 23774083785 or23799041107
mile four limbe old junction
south west region Cameroon West Africa.
Over the last 19 years; We have developed the infrasturcture for the Sumokids Initiative program. The Sumokids Initiative is a sport education festival which weaves the traditional values of the ancient arts of Sumo with element of contemporary youth cultural into an exciting adventure. We are ready to create a series of community clubs, will promote education, health and wellness as well as community engagement. These clubs will be delivering a proven program that has been tested with the Buffalo Public School Board. The whole Sumokids program to be funded by local programming as well as a series of computer production pay-per-view events geared to international audiences. The Sumokids program will target at-risk community to help keep challenged youth in school. The program attacks key problems such as bullying, absenteeism, suspensions and dropping out by teaching, inter alia, discipline and self-confidence. In regard to the anti bullying and suspension of students; The Sumo program has been an integral part in infusing positive good behavior in students who have participated in the program. The lessons learned through the Sumo program have reached over into the everyday classroom as far as participation, concentration, discipline and good behavior. Furthermore participants in this program looked forward to going to the program versus going home and hanging out on the corners or watching hours of television. If all or any of the students that are during the bullying go through this program will lead to a turnaround in high suspensions and bullying. All in all the school community as a whole benefited greatly from this wonderful program. We would like to state these kids that are during the bullying we are not reward them we are helping them by change their prespective as they go through this wonderful program.
Please Do you help to work in Abu Dubai.
What are you help to me for working and job.
Within 18 months of stabilizing the country of Sierra Leone, the government, under severe international pressure asked the Executive Outcomes forces to leave.
In South Africa, you have an array of choices with
us as you can choose to travel our entire beautiful country or simply split it up for trips
in the Northern or Southern parts, as well as a choice of rail tours, budget camping
tours and the most magnificent golf tours. But giving up too soon on rejected baby foods is a mistake many new moms make.