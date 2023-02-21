MLS Season Pass has a major plus in the sense that it is available in all countries. Or, at least, that’s how Apple is advertising it when they say, “MLS Season Pass is now available worldwide on the Apple TV app.”
However, that is not necessarily the case.
Yes, Apple and MLS joined to make it so that millions around the world have access to the league on streaming. MLS Season Pass is available in over 100 nations, which is still impressive for one service broadcasting one league.
First, if you want to see what countries MLS Season Pass is available in, scroll down to the bottom of the page for the full list.
Major nations missing out
When MLS Season Pass was first announced, MLS Commissioner Don Garber made a point of mentioning how the league could take advantage of MLS Season Pass. His example was that if you signed a player from a specific country, Garber said, “We have the ability to have a two-way relationship with fans in those markets.” So MLS could create content to help promote the league in that country.
That’s fine if MLS Season Pass is available in that country. However, if MLS signs a major player from Uruguay, Croatia, Nigeria, Turkey or China, MLS Season Pass isn’t available in any of those countries. Those are just a small number of the major countries without MLS Season Pass.
Also, when traveling, there is potential you may not be able to stream MLS Season Pass if you’re in those countries.
Countries where you can watch MLS Season Pass
North and South America
Canada and the United States are no surprise where you can get MLS Season Pass. The two countries that have teams in Major League Soccer can stream every single game. Same goes for Mexico.
However, note that Mexico is not airing the Leagues Cup on Apple TV. That has its own TV rights deal in Mexico, as it does involve every Liga MX team.
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Bahamas
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Venezuela
The major misses in the Americas are Uruguay, Barbados and Suriname.
Europe
- Armenia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Moldova
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
Albania, Croatia, Romania and Russia are four of the biggest countries to not have MLS Season Pass on Apple. It is also not available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Serbia and Georgia.
Africa
- Botswana
- Cape Verde
- Egypt
- Eswatini
- Ghana
- The Gambia
- Guinea-Bissau
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe
For how large Africa is, there are a number of omissions on MLS Season Pass. Nigeria, Cameroon, Algeria and Morocco all do not have the service from Apple.
Asia and Pacific
- Australia
- Cambodia
- Fiji
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Laos
- Macao
- Malaysia
- Micronesia
- Mongolia
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Taiwan
- Thailand
China, Vietnam, Singapore and Pakistan all have large populations that do not offer MLS Season Pass.
Middle East
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Israel
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan, Yemen and Kuwait are some of the examples of countries without MLS Season Pass. Turkey is, however, the biggest nation in the region without MLS Season Pass.
