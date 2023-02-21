MLS Season Pass has a major plus in the sense that it is available in all countries. Or, at least, that’s how Apple is advertising it when they say, “MLS Season Pass is now available worldwide on the Apple TV app.”

However, that is not necessarily the case.

Yes, Apple and MLS joined to make it so that millions around the world have access to the league on streaming. MLS Season Pass is available in over 100 nations, which is still impressive for one service broadcasting one league.

First, if you want to see what countries MLS Season Pass is available in, scroll down to the bottom of the page for the full list.

Major nations missing out

When MLS Season Pass was first announced, MLS Commissioner Don Garber made a point of mentioning how the league could take advantage of MLS Season Pass. His example was that if you signed a player from a specific country, Garber said, “We have the ability to have a two-way relationship with fans in those markets.” So MLS could create content to help promote the league in that country.

That’s fine if MLS Season Pass is available in that country. However, if MLS signs a major player from Uruguay, Croatia, Nigeria, Turkey or China, MLS Season Pass isn’t available in any of those countries. Those are just a small number of the major countries without MLS Season Pass.

Also, when traveling, there is potential you may not be able to stream MLS Season Pass if you’re in those countries.

Countries where you can watch MLS Season Pass

North and South America

Canada and the United States are no surprise where you can get MLS Season Pass. The two countries that have teams in Major League Soccer can stream every single game. Same goes for Mexico.

However, note that Mexico is not airing the Leagues Cup on Apple TV. That has its own TV rights deal in Mexico, as it does involve every Liga MX team.

United States

Canada

Mexico

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Bahamas

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

Trinidad and Tobago

Venezuela

The major misses in the Americas are Uruguay, Barbados and Suriname.

Europe

Armenia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Albania, Croatia, Romania and Russia are four of the biggest countries to not have MLS Season Pass on Apple. It is also not available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Serbia and Georgia.

Africa

Botswana

Cape Verde

Egypt

Eswatini

Ghana

The Gambia

Guinea-Bissau

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Uganda

Zimbabwe

For how large Africa is, there are a number of omissions on MLS Season Pass. Nigeria, Cameroon, Algeria and Morocco all do not have the service from Apple.

Asia and Pacific

Australia

Cambodia

Fiji

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Laos

Macao

Malaysia

Micronesia

Mongolia

New Zealand

Philippines

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

China, Vietnam, Singapore and Pakistan all have large populations that do not offer MLS Season Pass.

Middle East

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Israel

Jordan

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan, Yemen and Kuwait are some of the examples of countries without MLS Season Pass. Turkey is, however, the biggest nation in the region without MLS Season Pass.