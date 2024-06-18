FOX Sports has enjoyed impressive viewership ratings during the opening weekend of Euro 2024. The tournament started on Friday, as hosts Germany thumped Scotland by a score of 5-1. According to the broadcasting network, the matchup recorded an average of 1.1 million viewers on American television. This is particularly interesting considering the fixture began at 3 p.m. ET on a typical workday.

Although the viewership statistics on the opening game were solid, figures only increased from there. 1.28 American soccer fans tuned into Spain’s 3-0 demolition of Croatia on Saturday. Even more viewers looked on as Italy topped Albania three hours later. 1. For reference, 4 million people across the United States watched the reigning European champions win their first match of the tournament.

However, FOX Sports picked up their highest ratings of the weekend during a game between England and Serbia. The Three Lions narrowly edged their opponents on Sunday afternoon as 1.8 million Americans tuned in. Viewership of the fixture peaked at 2.2 million viewers between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. ET.

The statistics mean that the England-Serbia game was the most-watched Euros group stage match on English-language American TV since 2012. Figures during this particular match are even more impressive considering it was being played during the golf’s U.S. Open final day. The golf tournament scored the highest ratings of any American broadcast at the weekend.

Opening weekend of Euro 2024 on FOX saw 33% increase in ratings compared to 2020

Initial games of the Euro 2024 group stage scored a 0.42% share on U.S. TV during the first weekend. This was good enough for the 27th spot in the overall American broadcasting ratings during this timeframe. Popular shows such as Dateline and House Hunters only just narrowly edged out the average Euro 2024 matches on FOX and FS1.

Overall, FOX and FS1 have averaged 1.2 million viewers from the opening Euro 2024 match on Friday to the England-Serbia game on Sunday afternoon. This particular figure is up 33% compared to the opening weekend of Euro 2020. Viewership of the select group stage matches on Fubo was not included in these statistics. The streaming service has exclusive rights to five total Euro 2024 group stage fixtures.

FOX previously collected broadcasting rights to the tournament from ESPN. Along with having rights to the current competition, FOX will also air coverage of Euro 2028 as well. The early strong broadcasting figures should give the company a boost heading into the tournament in four years.

Copa America fans may take some of Euro 2024’s viewership

The numbers on FOX are certainly impressive. It remains unclear if the network can keep up the viewership. Copa America 2024 is starting here in the United States on Thursday, June 20. The two tournaments will not clash on television, as Euro 2024 is being played in the mornings and afternoons. Copa America 2024 games, on the other hand, happen at night.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see just how much soccer Americans are willing to watch each day. Due to the USMNT featuring in Copa America, soccer fans may not want to watch matches from sunrise to sunset each day. If so, Euro 2024 broadcasting figures could potentially drop in the coming days. FOX, however, will not complain if this occurs. The network also currently holds television rights to Copa America here in the United States.

PHOTOS: IMAGO