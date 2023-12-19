Here are all of the details of where you can watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City
|WHAT
|FIFA Club World Cup
|WHEN
|1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Tuesday, December 19, 2023
|WHERE
|FIFA+
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
With FIFA+, you can watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City and tons more soccer content.
FIFA+ is the official streaming platform of FIFA, the world governing body for soccer. The service shows select live matches, as well as original soccer documentaries and archived matches from the FIFA World Cup and more. Competitions currently on the service include select friendlies, qualifiers, the new African Football League, 2023 Club World Cup, men’s and women’s club matches from New Zealand, and more.
The FIFA+ is also free to stream! You can access FIFA+ on desktop or mobile on Android and iOS, and select smart TVs via the FIFA+ App.
