In June of next year, Euro 2024 will commence. This is the first time Germany is hosting the European Championships since it reunified after the Cold War.

The matches happen across 10 venues, ranging from Hamburg in the north to Munich in the south. Munich hosted four matches in Euro 2020, which spanned across the continent. The tournament’s grand finale is at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Once again, the competition will feature 24 nations, divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will secure an automatic berth in the last 16, while the top four third-placed teams will also progress to the knockout stage.

Which countries have already qualified?

Italy currently holds the title of reigning champions, having defeated England at Wembley in a penalty shootout during the summer of 2021. This victory came after a one-year postponement of the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Germany secured automatic qualification for the group stage as the host nation. They are joined by Scotland, as well as traditional powerhouses like France, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and England.

When is Euro 2024 draw and how do I watch in the United States?

The draw for the group stages is on Dec. 2. Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie is hosting the event. Germany earned top-seed status as the host for the tournament. It will enter the competition in Group A. The remaining seeds will be determined based on their European Qualification rankings.

The three teams emerging from the playoffs enter pot four. This arrangement allows the participating teams to be aware of what they are competing for by March. In addition, pre-drawn sides will have the opportunity to closely monitor the matches that may ultimately determine their final opponents.

The UEFA Euro 2024 Draw airs live in the United States on Saturday, Dec. 2. Viewers can watch it on FOX Sports 1 channel, starting at 11:50 a.m. ET.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports