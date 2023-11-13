The November international break is bringing ten World Cup qualifiers in CONMEBOL that fans in the United States can watch on Fanatiz. The streaming platform does not have coverage of every game during the November international break. Yet, there are many delightful games on offer through Fanatiz.

Unfortunately, this does not include the Argentina home game against Uruguay. Nor does it include the much-anticipated game between Argentina and Brazil at the Maracana. Both of those games are airing on Telemundo during the November international break.

Regardless, the games available on Fanatiz include nations that will look to make a statement at the World Cup in 2026. With six teams automatically qualifying out of South America and a seventh entering the intercontinental playoff, there will be a potent presence from South America in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

After four games in the current qualifying cycle, the defending World Cup champions have four wins. Argentina has a five-point cushion over Brazil, Uruguay and Venezuela. Those standings will shake up after the next two fixtures. Here are some of the highlights on the schedule for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying that you can watch on Fanatiz.

Fanatiz streaming seven CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in November

Here is the full table in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying entering the November international break.

Nation Wins Draws Losses Points (GD) 1 Argentina 4 0 0 12 (7) 2 Brazil 2 1 1 7 (3) 3 Uruguay 2 1 1 7 (3) 4 Venezuela 2 1 1 7 (3) 5 Colombia 1 3 0 6 (1) 6 Ecuador 2 1 1 4 (1) 7 Paraguay 1 1 2 4 (-1) 8 Chile 1 1 2 4 (-3) 9 Peru 0 1 3 1 (-5) 10 Bolivia 0 0 4 0 (-9)

All of the following times are US Eastern Time

Venezuela vs Ecuador — Thursday, Nov. 16 — 5 p.m. ET – FANATIZ

Venezuela is one of the surprise teams in the current cycle in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Venezuela is the only CONMEBOL team that has never played in a World Cup. Its strong start to qualifying included a draw in Brazil and a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile at home. Venezuela has put itself in a strong position to reach its first World Cup.

It looks to continue that form against Ecuador, which is also off to a strong start in qualifying. Despite having the same record as Uruguay, Brazil, and Thursday’s opponent Venezuela, Ecuador picked up a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. A result against Venezuela would help Ecuador stay on track despite the penalty.

Colombia vs. Brazil — Thursday, Nov. 16 — 7 p.m. ET – FANATIZ

There are two undefeated teams left in World Cup qualifying in South America. Argentina is one. Then, farther down in the table, Colombia is yet to lose. However, three draws in four games have Colombia on just six points. Therefore, it trails three teams that already have a loss. The three-straight draws included two games on the road and a rousing 2-2 tie against Uruguay at home. Therefore, a game against Brazil should be a real test for Colombia.

Brazil is not bringing its best team to this game though. Damaging injuries to both Neymar and Casemiro prevent Fernando Diniz from naming his ideal starting lineup. Regardless, few can argue with Brazil’s overall talent. Plus, there is a chance Endrick, the 17-year-old phenom with Palmeiras, makes his senior debut with Brazil.

Ecuador vs. Chile — Tuesday, Nov. 21 — 6:30 p.m. ET – FANATIZ

Going back to the aforementioned Ecuadorian points deduction, one of the nations that pushed for severe punishment was Chile. During the 2022 World Cup qualifying, Chile argued that the ineligible player prevented the Chileans from reaching the World Cup. Chile may have some bad blood from that debacle, and this is its first game against Ecuador since then.

For reference, Ecuador picked up four points against Chile in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Chile struggled mightily against other opposition. Yet, Ecuador’s fielding of an ineligible player truly caused damage.

Brazil vs. Argentina — Tuesday, Nov. 21 — 7:30 p.m. ET – TELEMUNDO

Even though this classic between two South American powerhouses is not available on Fanatiz, it is indisputably the biggest game in the world during the November international break. Again, Brazil is not at full fitness. Those injuries proved devastating as it picked up one point from two games in October. Now, it must take on Argentina, which has been cruising through qualifying.

Through four games, Argentina has not conceded a goal. Furthermore, it has scored seven, which is tied for second behind Uruguay’s eight goals. This game against Brazil, much like the preceding game against Uruguay, will be Argentina’s biggest test so far. Both games are available on Telemundo for viewers in the United States.

PHOTOS: IMAGO