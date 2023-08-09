The 108th Lamar Hunt US Open Cup is in its closing stages, and it now has additional TV coverage. After CBS Sports picked up the semifinals and final on their Golazo Network, Paramount+ and CBSSN, now Telemundo and Peacock have stepped up for Spanish-language US Open Cup coverage.

This marks the first time since the 2018 USOC final that there is domestic Spanish-language coverage of the tournament.

Lionel Messi participating in the late stages of this year’s competition has no doubt helped land the Spanish-language TV deal. His Inter Miami side has been unstoppable in Leagues Cup since he arrived. However their performance before Messi was worthy of last place in the overall MLS table. Despite the poor league form, the club earned their place in the Open Cup semifinals before the major summer overhaul.

Whatever the catalyst for getting these matches on additional networks, it’s a big win for the all-too-often overlooked tournament.

The two semifinal games are set for Wednesday, August 23. First is the aforementioned Inter Miami visiting FC Cincinnati (who currently enjoy an eight point lead at the top of the MLS standings) at 7:00 PM ET. And the second semi is Houston Dynamo hosting Real Salt Lake kicking off at 9:30 PM ET.

Miami-Cincinnati airs on Telemundo, while Houston-Real Salt Lake is shown on Universo. Both games also stream live in Spanish-language on Peacock.

Watch the US Open Cup semifinals in Spanish on Peacock

The Telemundo US Open Cup coverage complements the English-language broadcasts on the CBS Sports Golazo Network (both semifinals) and CBS Sports Network (final). Paramount+ will also have all three games.

The 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Final, on Wednesday, September 27, will also stream live on the Peacock service. TV specifics will be announced at a later date.

